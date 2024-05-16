Beauty from beyond the border, Mahira Khan knows how to rule hearts with her ethnic looks. The talented Pakistani actress showcases the eternal elegance of a saree like no other! With her bold choices in colors, unique patterns, and styles, Mahira continues to dazzle us.

This time, she left us in awe with her breathtaking beauty in a mesmerizing ombre saree. Her graceful movements and playful expressions only enhance her allure.

Mahira Khan looks breathtaking

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Mahira Khan shared a video of herself, flaunting her beauty in a statement ombre saree. She opted to wear it with a sleeveless blouse, which accentuated her overall ethnic style. Keeping her hair open, the Humsafar actress looked picture-perfect as always. Her fun video is all about her priceless expressions and love for posing.

Have a look at the video:

Shehnaaz Gill reacts to Mahira Khan's video

For her saree video, the Humsafar actress used Shehnaaz Gill's song Dhup Lagdi in the backdrop. Reacting to the same, the Bigg Boss 13 fame dropped red heart and kiss emojis. Apart from her, Pakistani actress Yumna Zaidi expressed, "Endless beauty." In addition to celebs going gaga over her charisma, Mahira's fans were equally stunned by her confidence and smile.

Mahira Khan's work front

Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan will soon be seen in an upcoming Netflix Pakistan-themed original Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The series co-stars Sanam Saeed and Ahad Raza Mir in pivotal roles.

Fawad has previously worked with Mahira and Sanam in The Legend of Maula Jatt and Barzakh, respectively. According to reports, it is an adaptation of an Urdu novel of the same name by Farhat Ishtiaq.

