Mahira Khan breathtakingly takes elegance to new heights in stunning ombre saree; Shehnaaz Gill REACTS

Mahira Khan, know for her impeccable fashion and gorgeous sartorial picks, shared a beautiful video exuding elegance and striking poses. Shehnaaz Gill reacted to her look.

By Garima
Published on May 16, 2024  |  12:57 PM IST |  246
Mahira Khan, Shehnaaz Gill
Image: Mahira Khan, Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram

Beauty from beyond the border, Mahira Khan knows how to rule hearts with her ethnic looks. The talented Pakistani actress showcases the eternal elegance of a saree like no other! With her bold choices in colors, unique patterns, and styles, Mahira continues to dazzle us.

This time, she left us in awe with her breathtaking beauty in a mesmerizing ombre saree. Her graceful movements and playful expressions only enhance her allure.

Mahira Khan looks breathtaking 

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Mahira Khan shared a video of herself, flaunting her beauty in a statement ombre saree. She opted to wear it with a sleeveless blouse, which accentuated her overall ethnic style. Keeping her hair open, the Humsafar actress looked picture-perfect as always. Her fun video is all about her priceless expressions and love for posing. 

Mahira Khan styled the look with green bangles and silvery earrings. However, needless to say, she just looked like a princess from a fairytale in the stunning saree. You can’t help but smile at this burst of happy hues. The leading lady of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees captioned her post, "Quetta ka mausam, hawa aur yeh saari (Quetta's weather, wind and this saree)."

Have a look at the video:

Shehnaaz Gill reacts to Mahira Khan's video

For her saree video, the Humsafar actress used Shehnaaz Gill's song Dhup Lagdi in the backdrop. Reacting to the same, the Bigg Boss 13 fame dropped red heart and kiss emojis. Apart from her, Pakistani actress Yumna Zaidi expressed, "Endless beauty." In addition to celebs going gaga over her charisma, Mahira's fans were equally stunned by her confidence and smile.

Mahira Khan's work front

Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan will soon be seen in an upcoming Netflix Pakistan-themed original Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The series co-stars Sanam Saeed and Ahad Raza Mir in pivotal roles.

Fawad has previously worked with Mahira and Sanam in The Legend of Maula Jatt and Barzakh, respectively. According to reports, it is an adaptation of an Urdu novel of the same name by Farhat Ishtiaq. 

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: After Jackie Shroff takes legal action to protect his personality rights, Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera Shah REACTS

About The Author
Garima
Garima
Author
Linkedin

With a bachelor's degree in mass communication, Garima works as a content writer for the TV section at

...

Credits: Mahira Khan Instagram
