'Mai toh 25 rupiye..': Bigg Boss OTT 2's Abhishek Malhan claps back at Elvish Yadav's negative PR claims

It has been a while that Bigg Boss OTT 2 concluded, however, the buzz regarding the contestants of the show is still going strong. Elvish Yadav won the trophy while Abhishek Malhan finished as the first runner-up followed by Manisha Rani in the third spot. Ever since the show ended, there have been fan wars between Abhishek and Elvish's fans. While some feel Abhishek deserved to win the show, others believe Elvish rightfully won the show. Abhishek and Elvish have always remained cordial and expressed being each others' well-wishers. However, a recent clip of Elvish Yadav has been going viral wherein he spoke about a certain person doing negative PR against him. He gave a hint to the viewers saying he considered that person as his brother. Bebika Dhurve who was also a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2 claimed in a LIVE session that Abhishek and Manisha Rani are into negative PR.

Elvish's negative PR claims and Abhishek's response

Elvish Yadav mentioned that he has screenshots wherein a known person has approached meme pages and paid them around 25 lakhs to carry negative PR against him. Fans were quick to judge that Elvish had been referring to Abhishek Malhan. Abhishek was spotted by the paparazzi and was asked about the same. Abhishek mentioned that he feels Elvish wasn't referring to him but to someone else in the video. He said, "Maine kabhi postive PR hi nahi karwai toh mai negative PR kaise karwauga. Mai toh 25 rupyee bhi naa doo." (I have never even done positive PR, leave along negative PR. I wouldn't even give 25 rupees).

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant post the show

After Bigg Boss OTT2, Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar reunited for a music video while Manisha Rani collaborated with Tony Kakkar for a music video. Elvish Yadav was also seen in a song alongside Urvashi Rautela. Meanwhile, there is strong buzz regarding Bebika Dhurve doing a project with Bhatts. According to reports, Manisha Rani has been approached for Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11. The contestants recently had a fun party together to celebrate the success of the show.

