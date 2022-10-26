Main Hoon Aparajita: Akshay locks Disha in a room; Aparajita decides to leave the house to save her
Akshay locks up Disha in the room. Aparajita asks him to open the door but he doesn't listen to her. Akshay reminds her of Disha's anger. Aparajita tells him that Disha is angry because he left her when she was young. Mohini tells Aparajita that she's wasting time and that if she wants then she can make the case go away. Aparajita asks her what she wants.
Mohini tells her that she has to leave the house and asks her to choose between the house and her kids. Disha searches for the spare key. Aparajita unlocks the room and Disha hugs her. A lawyer comes and asks her to sign some documents assuring that no one will send her and her daughters away from the house.
Aparajita tears up the papers and tells the lawyer they are backing out of the case. A flashback is shown where Akshay asks Aparajita to sign papers stating she has no rights in the house. She signs the papers to save Disha. Aparajita tells Amma that they are leaving the house. Akshay tells her to leave soon. Amma tells him that he can't do anything against her wishes. Akshay shows her the documents and tells her that they should vacate the house before the police come to arrest Disha. They are about to leave when Akshay stops Chavi and tells her to stay with them. He tells her that he will take good care of her. Chavi tells him that she is her mother's daughter and hugs Aparajita leaving Akshay shocked.
