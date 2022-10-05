Main Hoon Aparajita: Akshay offers help to Aparajita

Disha asks Aparajita not to worry as she’ll go to deliver the clothes to the hotel and asks her to go drink coffee. Chavi requests Aparajita if Akshay can stay for 2 more days as he wishes to. Aparajita tells her permission isn’t necessary as he’s their father and hence her permission isn’t necessary. Chavi thanks her and leaves. Akshay comes and indirectly taunts Aparajita and tries to emotionally manipulate her.

He apologises to her for yelling at her in front of the kids and she says it’s fine. He wonders what should he do to get his work done. He gives her the papers and asks her to him the authority of the house. Mohini receives her laundry back and grins. She tells he didn’t come back for the children but came back for the property and denies signing the papers. He gets angry and walks away.