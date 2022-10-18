Main Hoon Aparajita: Aparajita accuses Akshay of manipulating Chavi

Aparajita tells Gaurav that she will meet him outside. He leaves. Gaurav assures Aparajita that Akshay can't do anything to them legally. Mohini sees them and calls her brother and tells him about the lawyer. Chavi asks Disha to listen to her but she refuses.

Aparajita finds a legal document and Gaurav informs Akshay that those are legal papers that Amma requested to cancel co-ownership and make Aparajita the sole owner. Aparajita tells Mohini that they won't leave the house but she has to. Mohini gets angry.

Disha tells her that Akshay is making a fool out of her. Chavi leaves and Disha cries. Chavi tells Aparajita that Mohini isn't good so they should leave the house. She tells Chavi that she doesn't want to talk about it and declares that Akshay is manipulating her. Chavi tells her that he is not manipulating her and that and she loves him. Disha makes bees enter Mohini's room. She defends herself and hits Amma on the stairs. She falls down. Akshay takes Mohini to another room and doesn't help Amma. Amma can't get up because of knee pain. Mohini tells Tuffy that Aparajita is acting very close to her brother. Puppy decides to talk to Aparajita. Mohini stops her and tells her that they should find a way for the truth to come out.

