Main Hoon Aparajita: Aparajita and her children leave the house

Aparajita wakes Asha up and tells her that they have to leave the house. She tells her after what happened, they can't stay there. Chavi starts packing. Disha says she won't let Akshay and Mohini have their way. Aparajita comes and helps pack. Disha asks her if they are going to leave just like that. Aparajita tells her that they can call a place home only if they feel safe in it and convinces Disha to say that a home is where the 4 of them are there. Akshay tells Mohini he hopes what she is saying is right. Mohini convinces him that she didn't lie.

He tells her that he lost Chavi's respect and love after today's incident. She tells him that Chavi loves him more than Aparajita. He tells her to go and get the village house documents for Aparajita. Amma tells Aparajita to help her pack also. She wipes her tears and tells her to eat her tablets on time. She tells her it's not good for her to move into her state and assures her that she will return. Both of them hug and cry. Chavi and her sisters join them. The four of them come out with their luggage and remember their happy memories. Akshay tells Aparajita to accept the house in the village. She tells him that she took care of her kids for 15 years and she will do it by herself. Mohini takes hold of her Mangalsutra. She tells her that she can break it but people will still call her Akshay's wife and the house's daughter-in-law. Aparajita and her daughters leave the house in the rain. Mohini closes the door grinning.