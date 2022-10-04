Main Hoon Aparajita: Aparajita handles the MLA’s political stunt

Aparajita gives money to the Inspector but she refuses to say that her husband has given the money which leaves Disha and Aparajita surprised. Mohini questions and asks why did he bail Disha out of jail. He tells her that she’s his daughter so he can’t abandon her in jail and enter the house. He said he wants her to also see the father’s perspective and emotions and not just live in the notion that her mother is always great.



Dadi tells it’s surprising how Akshay did a good thing at last. Asha asks Disha to thank Akshay and then leaves to meet him. Mohini plots on taking over the house by kicking out Aparajita. Dadi notices Aparajita is worried and asks her about the same to which she replies Dadi saying she suspects Akshay’s intentions and worries if he’ll return to take hold of her children. Akshay comes to take his luggage and requests Aparajita to talk to him alone.