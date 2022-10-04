Main Hoon Aparajita: Aparajita handles the MLA’s political stunt
Aparajita gives money to the Inspector but she refuses to say that her husband has given the money which leaves Disha and Aparajita surprised. Mohini questions and asks why did he bail Disha out of jail. He tells her that she’s his daughter so he can’t abandon her in jail and enter the house. He said he wants her to also see the father’s perspective and emotions and not just live in the notion that her mother is always great.
Dadi tells it’s surprising how Akshay did a good thing at last. Asha asks Disha to thank Akshay and then leaves to meet him. Mohini plots on taking over the house by kicking out Aparajita. Dadi notices Aparajita is worried and asks her about the same to which she replies Dadi saying she suspects Akshay’s intentions and worries if he’ll return to take hold of her children. Akshay comes to take his luggage and requests Aparajita to talk to him alone.
They meet and he thinks of manipulating her by giving her a saree. She tells him it’s not her favourite colour but then they rush to the police station after receiving a phone call. They see the MLA and request him to let Disha go. MLA questions Akshay if he knows bribing is an offense and he agrees. The reporters come and learn about the incident as the police inform them. Aparajita tells Disha is filled with anger and beats her with a newspaper. MLA’s son blames Disha for driving rashly and Aparajita asks if harassing is fine. They claim that they just asked her to slow down and Aparajita tells they can always refer to the CCTV. She indirectly taunts and warns the MLA about his reputation. He agrees to take back the complaint. She gives him cash as compensation and leaves with Disha. She wonders how will she arrange the money for fees now.
