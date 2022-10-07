Main Hoon Aparajita: Aparajita is skeptical about signing property papers for Akshay

Aparajita feels that her self-respect has been hurt by Akshay. Amma consoles her by asking her to let Akshay do something good for the children at least as their father. Akshay asks Mohini to have patience until he gets Aparajita’s signature. Aparajita feels bad for owing a favor to Akshay because of his money. Amma assures her that she’ll return his money soon. Mohini assures Akshay that Aparajita and her children will be out of the house by the afternoon.

He advises her not to rush. Akshay comes and Aparajita tells him that she is ready to sign the papers. He offers her the papers and pen and when she’s about to sign the papers, the lights go off. Aparajita signs the papers. Akshay realizes he was dreaming. The children refuse to study with Akshay’s money. Akshay sees Aparajita happy with the girls and smiles. Asha tells Aparajita to sign the papers. Chhavi refuses to go to college with Akshay’s money.