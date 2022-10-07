Main Hoon Aparajita: Aparajita is skeptical about signing property papers for Akshay
Aparajita feels that her self-respect has been hurt by Akshay. Amma consoles her by asking her to let Akshay do something good for the children at least as their father. Akshay asks Mohini to have patience until he gets Aparajita’s signature. Aparajita feels bad for owing a favor to Akshay because of his money. Amma assures her that she’ll return his money soon. Mohini assures Akshay that Aparajita and her children will be out of the house by the afternoon.
He advises her not to rush. Akshay comes and Aparajita tells him that she is ready to sign the papers. He offers her the papers and pen and when she’s about to sign the papers, the lights go off. Aparajita signs the papers. Akshay realizes he was dreaming. The children refuse to study with Akshay’s money. Akshay sees Aparajita happy with the girls and smiles. Asha tells Aparajita to sign the papers. Chhavi refuses to go to college with Akshay’s money.
Aparajita questions her about her alternative plan and assures her that she will return his money back on time so she should sign her college forms. Mohini informs Akshay that the designer Amrit Koli will arrive in an hour to redesign the house. Akshay wonders what to do and sends Amma out claiming Amitabh Bachchan is shooting in the next lane and she leaves excitedly. Akshay gives the property papers to Aparajita and she says she’ll check the papers later and then sign them. Akshay calls her uneducated and hence, she won’t understand the legal terms. Aparajita says she doesn’t want to make a mistake again so she takes it to the laundry shop and takes photos of the papers. Akshay tells Mohini that it’s risky to call the designer. Aparajita is called to the hotel by a manager. Mohini tells the manager to give Aparajita some more time to return their money. Akshay gets shocked seeing Amrish and Mohini on call and asks Amrish to do whatever looks best and not worry about the cost. Aparajita questions Akshay about Amrish’s arrival.
