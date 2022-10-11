Main Hoon Aparajita: Aparajita lets Mohini stay in the house; Latter tries to manipulate Chhavi

Aparajita asks Chhavi to put Mohini’s things in the guest room. Mohini thanks her but Aparajita reminds her that she’s a guest. She leaves with the family. Mohini assures Akshay that she’ll throw Aparajita out of the house soon. Asha asks Mohini if she knows Akshay's father from before but he makes them leave. Akshay and Mohini decide to upgrade everything in the house.

Mohini expresses how much she missed him and even he confesses to missing her and explains how he got offended when they insulted her by questioning her. She hugs him and assures him that Aparajita’s fate won’t be too kind to her. Chhavi overhears their conversation. Akshay goes to change and Mohini sees Chhavi outside the room. She indirectly scares her to not open her mouth and asks her if she will help her father to make everything right.