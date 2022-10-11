Main Hoon Aparajita: Aparajita lets Mohini stay in the house; Latter tries to manipulate Chhavi
Aparajita asks Chhavi to put Mohini’s things in the guest room. Mohini thanks her but Aparajita reminds her that she’s a guest. She leaves with the family. Mohini assures Akshay that she’ll throw Aparajita out of the house soon. Asha asks Mohini if she knows Akshay's father from before but he makes them leave. Akshay and Mohini decide to upgrade everything in the house.
Mohini expresses how much she missed him and even he confesses to missing her and explains how he got offended when they insulted her by questioning her. She hugs him and assures him that Aparajita’s fate won’t be too kind to her. Chhavi overhears their conversation. Akshay goes to change and Mohini sees Chhavi outside the room. She indirectly scares her to not open her mouth and asks her if she will help her father to make everything right.
Chhavi gets afraid and nods. Mohini hugs her and tells her that it was nice meeting her and then she leaves. Aparajita asks Amma to not worry about Mohini. Amma questions her decision of letting Mohini stay in the house. Disha declares that she won’t spare her if anything happens and leaves angrily. Aparajita gives assurance to Amma that Mohini does not matter to her. Aparajita worries about Akshay and Mohini manipulating Chhavi. Later, Chhavi apologizes for letting Akshay come to the house and tells him that she’ll ask him to leave with Mohini. Aparajita hugs her and asks her not to worry. The next day, Aparajita gets shocked to see Mohini cooking in the kitchen and sees everything scattered. Mohini asks her to throw away the old utensils. Aparajita informs her that she won’t understand the memories attached to it and leaves. Mohini thinks of taking over the house soon.
