Main Hoon Aparajita: Aparajita signs property papers for Akshay
Aparajita questions Akshay about why he called the interior designer as he does not even have money and he gets shocked but he lies to her saying that he wants to make Amma happy by fixing the repairs as the house needs a lot of repairing work. She tells him that she has signed the papers and he gets happy but then she informs him that Amma's name is still on the property papers so he can't take decisions without her knowledge.
Akshay asks her how could she behave this way and questions her angrily if she doesn’t trust him. She asks him if he will stay in India if he takes the loan. He assures her that there is nothing to worry about that. Aparajita gives an insight to Amma that she has the main authority and Akshay can’t do anything without her permission. Mohini expresses her agony about staying in a hotel and suggests he do the housewarming ceremony.
He informs her that he has a plan to throw Aparajita out of the house and leaves. She thinks she will go to the house no matter what as she has a right to it. Akshay pays the hotel manager to invite Mohini to the cultural event so that she will be distracted and won't create problems. Mohini packs her bag thinking she will bring darkness to Aparajita's life but the manager invites her to the event and she accepts. Everyone dances and Aparajita joins them. Akshay sees them dancing happily. He calls out to Aparajita but she doesn't hear. He stops the music and asks her where Amma is. She tells him that his mother doesn't need permission to go anywhere so she doesn't know. He creates a scene by yelling at her and walking away, leaving everyone gossiping about them and Aparajita feels insulted.
