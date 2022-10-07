Main Hoon Aparajita: Aparajita signs property papers for Akshay

Aparajita questions Akshay about why he called the interior designer as he does not even have money and he gets shocked but he lies to her saying that he wants to make Amma happy by fixing the repairs as the house needs a lot of repairing work. She tells him that she has signed the papers and he gets happy but then she informs him that Amma's name is still on the property papers so he can't take decisions without her knowledge.

Akshay asks her how could she behave this way and questions her angrily if she doesn’t trust him. She asks him if he will stay in India if he takes the loan. He assures her that there is nothing to worry about that. Aparajita gives an insight to Amma that she has the main authority and Akshay can’t do anything without her permission. Mohini expresses her agony about staying in a hotel and suggests he do the housewarming ceremony.