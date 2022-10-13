Main Hoon Aparajita: Chavi confesses to Disha about Mohini’s plan

Mohini introduces Aparajita to her friends and tells them that she runs a laundry store. Mohini’s friend taunts her to which Aparajita gives a befitting reply. Mohini’s friends ask her if she called them to get insulted and ask her to invite them all when she has the rights in this house. Mohini declares that it is her house. The pandit blesses Aparajita and gives her the Navaratri Kalash. Mohini tells Aparajita to give her the Kalash and that Akshay and she will do the pooja.

Akshay also agrees. Amma declares that she won’t ever consider her as Akshay’s wife and her daughter-in-law. Akshay announces that Mohini is his wife so Amma shouldn’t create any more drama. Mohini pushes the Kalash intentionally from Aparajita’s hand. Aparajita manages to hold it and Amma scolds Mohini for doing it purposely. Akshay defends Mohini. Chavi starts crying and Disha consoles her and asks her what happened. Chavi reveals to her Mohini is plotting to throw them all out of the house. Disha gets shocked.