Main Hoon Aparajita: Chavi confesses to Disha about Mohini’s plan
Mohini introduces Aparajita to her friends and tells them that she runs a laundry store. Mohini’s friend taunts her to which Aparajita gives a befitting reply. Mohini’s friends ask her if she called them to get insulted and ask her to invite them all when she has the rights in this house. Mohini declares that it is her house. The pandit blesses Aparajita and gives her the Navaratri Kalash. Mohini tells Aparajita to give her the Kalash and that Akshay and she will do the pooja.
Akshay also agrees. Amma declares that she won’t ever consider her as Akshay’s wife and her daughter-in-law. Akshay announces that Mohini is his wife so Amma shouldn’t create any more drama. Mohini pushes the Kalash intentionally from Aparajita’s hand. Aparajita manages to hold it and Amma scolds Mohini for doing it purposely. Akshay defends Mohini. Chavi starts crying and Disha consoles her and asks her what happened. Chavi reveals to her Mohini is plotting to throw them all out of the house. Disha gets shocked.
Aparajita requests everyone to leave. Pandit and Mohini’s friends leave the house. Chavi realises that it was a mistake to call Akshay. Aparajita takes the Kalash. Mohini angrily questions Aparajita about why she can’t give what she’s asking for. Aparajita asks how can she give her existence as it’s her right to do the pooja. Akshay asks Aparajita to stop showing her rights which she doesn’t have. Amma warns him to not talk to her like that. Akshay declares that Mohini is the daughter-in-law and not Aparajita. Akshay reminds Aparajita why he left her and she cries. Akshay states that since Aparajita isn’t his wife, she should stop showing rights to this house. Chavi, Asha, and Disha enter the house. Aparajita asks them to go inside as the elders are talking. Akshay tells that even they should know that Mohini is his wife and not her and that’s why she has the right to do the Navaratri puja so she should give her the Kalash.
