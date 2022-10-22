Main Hoon Aparajita: Chavi goes to meet Veer; Aparajita searches for the former

Disha tries to wipe Aparajita’s sindur by saying that she doesn’t deserve to wear this as sakshat is nothing to them. Aparajita stops her and tells her that her sindur symbolizes the relationship she has with the house. Disha reminds her that her sindur also symbolizes the relationship she has with Akshay because of which she faces insults every day and goes to wipe it off but Amma comes and stops Disha.

Disha tells that Akshay should know that he’s dead to them all and means nothing to them. Amma asks her not to talk about his death. Aparajita asks Disha to leave and she leaves angrily. Mohini and Akshay come back home and starts fighting. Disha and Asha look on. Amma says that maybe one day Akshay and Aparajita will be together as God himself had bound them together.