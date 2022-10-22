Main Hoon Aparajita: Chavi goes to meet Veer; Aparajita searches for the former
Disha tries to wipe Aparajita’s sindur by saying that she doesn’t deserve to wear this as sakshat is nothing to them. Aparajita stops her and tells her that her sindur symbolizes the relationship she has with the house. Disha reminds her that her sindur also symbolizes the relationship she has with Akshay because of which she faces insults every day and goes to wipe it off but Amma comes and stops Disha.
Disha tells that Akshay should know that he’s dead to them all and means nothing to them. Amma asks her not to talk about his death. Aparajita asks Disha to leave and she leaves angrily. Mohini and Akshay come back home and starts fighting. Disha and Asha look on. Amma says that maybe one day Akshay and Aparajita will be together as God himself had bound them together.
Aparajita wonders how to inform Amma that she has no space for Akshay in her entire life as she’s done with him. Disha shows a video of Akshay claiming to throw Aparajita and them out of the house but Chavi refuses to believe this and leaves. Mohini packs her luggage and Akshay tries to stop her. She gets angry at him for giving the rights to Aparajita even though she’s his wife. He asks her not to leave. Asha and Disha get happy listening to them argue. Chavi goes to meet Veer in the car. He tells her that she is actually innocent. She feels guilty meeting him without informing Aparajita so asks him to stop but he doesn’t stop the car. Aparajita goes to the laundry shop but doesn’t find Chavi there. She worries and goes in search of her and passes by Veer’s car but doesn’t notice Chavi. Mohini thinks her argument with Akshay isn’t real, but the consequences for Mohini will be real.
