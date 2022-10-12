Main Hoon Aparajita: Chavi tries to confess the truth about Mohini’s plan to Disha

Chavi thinks of talking to Akshay about Mohini but is not able to as he’s busy. Mohini brings pancakes for Disha. She refuses and Akshay insists on tasting it at least. Aparajita comes and tells them they shouldn’t insult food, so she serves the pancakes to everyone. She tastes it and tells it's good but she’s a guest so she shouldn’t cook as she’s not aware of how things work in her kitchen. She thanked her for making breakfast.

Mohini leaves angrily and Akshay tries to calm her. Mohini asks him to talk to Amma but he says that Amma won’t sign the papers easily. Mohini mentions that they can find an alternative. Chavi declares that Mohini should leave from here. Mohini warns Aparajita that she will have to leave this house soon.