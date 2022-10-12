Main Hoon Aparajita: Chavi tries to confess the truth about Mohini’s plan to Disha
Chavi thinks of talking to Akshay about Mohini but is not able to as he’s busy. Mohini brings pancakes for Disha. She refuses and Akshay insists on tasting it at least. Aparajita comes and tells them they shouldn’t insult food, so she serves the pancakes to everyone. She tastes it and tells it's good but she’s a guest so she shouldn’t cook as she’s not aware of how things work in her kitchen. She thanked her for making breakfast.
Mohini leaves angrily and Akshay tries to calm her. Mohini asks him to talk to Amma but he says that Amma won’t sign the papers easily. Mohini mentions that they can find an alternative. Chavi declares that Mohini should leave from here. Mohini warns Aparajita that she will have to leave this house soon.
Later, Chavi asks Aparajita to tell Mohini to leave. Aparajita is confused about what Mohini wants. Chavi thinks about how to tell her that Mohini wants them all out of the house. The building’s owner questions Aparajita’s delay in paying rent and she assures him that she’ll pay him soon. The owner questions her about Mohini’s return. Mohini brings Amma and her husband’s photo frame to impress her but Amma asks her to take it back and leave. Mohini gets sad. Mohini decides to throw Aparajita out of the house first before dealing with Amma. Chavi gets anxious and confesses to Disha that she wants to tell her something. She tries to tell but she gets scared listening to music and asks her to stop the car and notices a car following them. Disha goes to check but the car drives away hastily. Disha asks what happened to Chavi. She tells that she has heard this music before as well. Later, Mohini welcomes her friends to the house and informs them that she will completely renovate this house as there are a lot of tacky things. Aparajita comes and questions her and Mohini gets shocked.
