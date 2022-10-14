Main Hoon Aparajita: Disha reveals Mohini and Akshay's plan of throwing them out of the house
Disha reveals Mohini and Akshay's plan of throwing them out of the house
Akshay tries to snatch the kalash from Aparajita. Chavi holds it and pulls it away from Akshay and he gets angry. Mohini declares that she doesn’t want the family to fight with each other as all she ever wanted was to be respected in the house. Disha asks her to stop and goes to hit her but Akshay comes and slaps her and everyone gets shocked. Aparajita holds Disha and yells at Akshay, warning him not to touch her daughter ever again.
Disha reveals how Mohini and Akshay plan on throwing them out of the house. Aparajita gets shocked and asks him if that was why he manipulated her into signing the papers. Akshay tells that it’s his house and he wants to live with Mohini so she should get out. Amma gets shocked hearing that. Aparajita refuses from leaving the house and Dadi faints. Everyone rushes to her and then she gains consciousness. Aparajita declares that she won’t go anywhere.
Akshay tells that he has given a house for his children so they can go stay there if needed, but in this house only he has the right and Mohini will stay with him. Dadi asks Akshay and Mohini to leave her alone and then requests Aparajita to not leave her and go. Aparajita assures her that she won’t go anywhere leaving her so she should stop worrying and just focus on taking rest. Later, Aparajita confronts Akshay for slapping Disha and warns him to not do anything like this again or she will not spare him when the issue comes to her daughters. She asks what right is Mohini staying in the house. Akshay tells she is his wife and Aparajita reminds him that they’re still not divorced and they have 3 children together and asks if he doesn’t even want to identify as a father of his children. She leaves angrily after threatening him and Mohini states that she will make Aparajita go in the next 2 days no matter what.
Also read: Chavi confesses to Disha about Mohini’s plan