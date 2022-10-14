Main Hoon Aparajita: Disha reveals Mohini and Akshay's plan of throwing them out of the house

Akshay tries to snatch the kalash from Aparajita. Chavi holds it and pulls it away from Akshay and he gets angry. Mohini declares that she doesn’t want the family to fight with each other as all she ever wanted was to be respected in the house. Disha asks her to stop and goes to hit her but Akshay comes and slaps her and everyone gets shocked. Aparajita holds Disha and yells at Akshay, warning him not to touch her daughter ever again.

Disha reveals how Mohini and Akshay plan on throwing them out of the house. Aparajita gets shocked and asks him if that was why he manipulated her into signing the papers. Akshay tells that it’s his house and he wants to live with Mohini so she should get out. Amma gets shocked hearing that. Aparajita refuses from leaving the house and Dadi faints. Everyone rushes to her and then she gains consciousness. Aparajita declares that she won’t go anywhere.