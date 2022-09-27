Main Hoon Aparajita Ep 1 Review: Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil's realistic acting keeps you hooked

Television medium has evolved multifold post the pandemic and the producers are taking risks by making some experimental content for the masses. While a few work exponentially well, others are forced to pack up in a few months. Well, the trick lies in serving the old wine in a new style, and the makers of Main Hoon Aparajita have tried to present it in a modern avatar. This show is based on a woman named Aparajita (Shweta Tiwari), who has been betrayed by her partner Akshay (Manav Gohil) during the initial years of their marriage.

Main Hoon Aparajita highlights the struggles that a woman goes through after separation and how she is often looked down upon in a male-dominated society. Rooted deeply in the system, demeaning the woman and their offspring comes naturally to Aparajita's neighbours. The lady single-handedly runs laundry for the past 15 years and carries out the responsibility of both parents to her three daughters. Playing a mother comes naturally to Shweta Tiwari and there's solid conviction. The three young daughters Anushka Merchande (Chhavi), Dhwani Gori (Disha), and Shruti Choudhary (Aasha) play their part fairly well. The children are dealing with the trauma of their parents' separation in their own ways.