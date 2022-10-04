Main Hoon Aparajita: Mohini plots against Aparajita
The MLA’s son gets hellbent on taking revenge. Akshay complains to Mohini about Aparajita being smart and she asks him to get the house transferred to his name soon. Aparajita hopes to arrange the money to pay the fees. She goes to her clients and ask them to pay but they tell her they’ll pay later. Akshay tries to be vile towards Dadi and informs her that he might continue his stay for 2 more days.
Dadi asks him to take Aparajita’s permission as she’s the owner of the house. Akshay gets enraged and questions her decision. He goes and confronts Aparajita. Disha asks Akshay why did he come back. Akshay tells its his house as well and then realizes that this is a good time to help her pay the fees of the children, so that he can later on manipulate and deceive her into transferring the house to him.
He tells her that he will pay their fees as he’s their father. Aparajita refuses his help. Asha tells he’s just helping. Disha tells it’s not needed and Akshay manipulates Aparajita by asking her not to be selfish as it’s for the future of the children. He questions where she’ll get the help from. He tells that the kids need their father this time. Aparajita gets a message and then tells him his help isn’t needed as she has gotten an offer from Hotel Modern Inn as they have liked her laundry samples, so she can arrange the money. When Mohini learns about the house being under Aparajita’s name, she fumes with anger but then says that she’s staying in Modern Inn. He asks her not to come in front of Aparajita. Mohini plans on ruining Aparajita’s interview as she sees her and Disha entering the hotel. Aparajita meets the manager and a staff brings clothes and tells the lady in the suite requires the clothes from laundry by evening. Aparajita agrees to do the laundry and asks for Rs. 30,000 advance. Mohini smirks and thinks she will ruin Aparajita with her plan.
