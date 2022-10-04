Main Hoon Aparajita: Mohini plots against Aparajita

The MLA’s son gets hellbent on taking revenge. Akshay complains to Mohini about Aparajita being smart and she asks him to get the house transferred to his name soon. Aparajita hopes to arrange the money to pay the fees. She goes to her clients and ask them to pay but they tell her they’ll pay later. Akshay tries to be vile towards Dadi and informs her that he might continue his stay for 2 more days.

Dadi asks him to take Aparajita’s permission as she’s the owner of the house. Akshay gets enraged and questions her decision. He goes and confronts Aparajita. Disha asks Akshay why did he come back. Akshay tells its his house as well and then realizes that this is a good time to help her pay the fees of the children, so that he can later on manipulate and deceive her into transferring the house to him.