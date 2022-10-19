Main Hoon Aparajita: Mohini plots against Aparajita; Disha tries to stop it
Aparajita massages Amma's feet. Amma tells her that she raised Chavi alone for a long time so Akshay can't separate them. Chavi overhears this and leaves. Mohini hears Aparajita telling Gaurav that she will meet him at the office. Aparajita tries to talk to Chavi but she ignores her. Chavi asks Disha to accompany her to the market.
She taunts her by telling Chavi to take Akshay and then asks her to take Asha. Chavi tells her she will go alone to the market. Mohini exchanges the phone with Aparajita. Guffran notices that it’s not her phone. He rushes behind the yellow dress lady to take back Aparajita's phone. Mohini messages Gaurav and then deletes all the chats. Guffran stops her and takes back the phone.
Aparajita sees Gaurav's message to meet at a cafe. Guffran tells Disha that Aparajita went to meet Gaurav at a Cafe and not the office. He also tells her about the lady (Mohini) who took Aparajita's phone. Disha gets shocked. Aparajita meets Gaurav and asks why he changed the meeting spot. He tells her that she's the one who changed it. Mohini observes them. Disha asks Guffran if the lady was wearing yellow and he says yes. She realizes it was Mohini. Gaurav tells Aparajita that it’s not nice for them to meet in such a place. She gets confused and tries to show him her messages. Puppy takes the phone from her and reads the messages. Sakshi confronts Gaurav. Mohini records everything. Puppy humiliates Aparajita. Everyone records it. Disha comes there and tells everyone to stop. Disha tells her that Mohini sent the message. Puppy warns Aparajita to stay away from her brother. Mohini thinks her plan is successful.