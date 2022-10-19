Main Hoon Aparajita: Mohini plots against Aparajita; Disha tries to stop it

Aparajita massages Amma's feet. Amma tells her that she raised Chavi alone for a long time so Akshay can't separate them. Chavi overhears this and leaves. Mohini hears Aparajita telling Gaurav that she will meet him at the office. Aparajita tries to talk to Chavi but she ignores her. Chavi asks Disha to accompany her to the market.

She taunts her by telling Chavi to take Akshay and then asks her to take Asha. Chavi tells her she will go alone to the market. Mohini exchanges the phone with Aparajita. Guffran notices that it’s not her phone. He rushes behind the yellow dress lady to take back Aparajita's phone. Mohini messages Gaurav and then deletes all the chats. Guffran stops her and takes back the phone.