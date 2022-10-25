Main Hoon Aparajita: Mohini plots against Chavi and Asha with Vicky’s help

Aparajita threatens the hospital staff saying that she will expose how they are not helping her daughter get out of the lift. A doctor comes and apologizes to her. Mohini shows Vicky who is Chavi and Asha and reminds him what he has to do. Disha gets out of the lift and hugs Aparajita.

Mohini makes Vicky meet Asha and Chavi. He spikes their drinks. Chavi signs Asha to drink it. Manish calls Mohini and tells her that Disha is out of the lift. Disha is about to tell Aparajita about the party when Munna tells her that the van isn't working. Amma overhears and asks her why she sold the van. Aparajita tells her that she sold it as it's old and asks them to go home and informs them that she will come after going to the garage.

Asha gets a headache and Vicky takes Chavi to play a game. Aparajita on reaching the garage understands that the van isn't starting on purpose and decides to take it home. During the game, Vicky tells Chavi to kiss him. She refuses but he goes forward. Disha comes and hits him with a bottle. He collapses. Mohini calls the police. Aparajita comes home. Mohini tells her that Chavi flirted with Vicky and Disha came and hit him. She also gets shocked seeing Asha's unconscious state. She sprinkles water on Asha and she gains consciousness. Disha tells her that Mohini is lying and reveals that Vicky tried to kiss Chavi and that’s why she hit her.

