Main Hoon Aparajita: Mohini shifts to the house with Akshay; Aparajita and her kids shocked

Aparajita returns back home only to find Mohini opening the door for her. Aparajita questions who she is and it hurts Mohini’s ego. Akshay introduces Mohini to her and she realizes that Mohini is the one Akshay left her for. Mohini hugs her. She tells Akshay that she is the daughter-in-law of the house and therefore, can't stay in a hotel. Amma is in shock to learn about this.

Akshay requests Amma not to create a scene as Mohini is now his wife. Amma scolds Akshay for bringing Mohini home. Mohini tries to give her water but she doesn't take it. Mohini tells Amma that she became Akshay's wife but couldn't become her daughter-in-law and that is why after so many years, she has come. The neighbors discuss who will leave the house.