Main Hoon Aparajita: Mohini shifts to the house with Akshay; Aparajita and her kids shocked

Mohini shifts to the house with Akshay; Aparajita and her kids shocked
Aparajita returns back home only to find Mohini opening the door for her. Aparajita questions who she is and it hurts Mohini’s ego. Akshay introduces Mohini to her and she realizes that Mohini is the one Akshay left her for. Mohini hugs her. She tells Akshay that she is the daughter-in-law of the house and therefore, can't stay in a hotel. Amma is in shock to learn about this.
Akshay requests Amma not to create a scene as Mohini is now his wife. Amma scolds Akshay for bringing Mohini home. Mohini tries to give her water but she doesn't take it. Mohini tells Amma that she became Akshay's wife but couldn't become her daughter-in-law and that is why after so many years, she has come. The neighbors discuss who will leave the house.
Chavi, Disha, and Asha learn about their stepmother Mohini coming home and are in shock. Disha points out to her siblings that Mohini was the one with the saree who misbehaved with Aparajita at the hotel. Akshay accuses Aparajita of spoiling the sarees herself. Aparajita asks him why will she spoil them since she is in need of money. Mohini asks her to start afresh. Aparajita reminds her that she is nothing to her kids. She tells Akshay she wants to talk to him alone. Akshay tells her Mohini is his wife and hence she has the right to stay in the house and asks her if she is insecure. Aparajita leaves asking Chavi to place Mohini's bags in the guest room.
