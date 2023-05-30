Main Hoon Aparajita: Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil's show to go off air in June? Here's what we know

Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil are two amazingly talented actors who have always managed to win the hearts of the audience with their performances. The two have been a part of the entertainment industry for more than two decades and enjoy a massive fan following owing to their acting prowess. After 20 years, Shweta and Manav collaborated again for Main Hoon Aparajita and are seen together in this popular show. However, as per recent reports, Main Hoon Aparajita might go off air soon.

Main Hoon Aparajita to go off air:

According to a Hindustan Times report, Main Hoon Aparajita starring Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil is set to shut down next month. After an eight-month run, the show is facing cancellation due to its low ratings. A source associated with the show has told the portal that rumors about the show's discontinuation have been circulating for nearly a month, but it is now confirmed that the channel has chosen to pull the plug.

Actors react to Main Hoon Aparajita going off air:

When Manav Gohil was asked about the show going off-air, the actor said that he is not sure about it as they have not been told about the decision yet. On the other hand, Shweta Tiwari and showrunner Sukesh Motwani remained unavailable for comment.

However, Shweta Gulati, who plays the negative leads in the show, denied the news and said, “The rumors have been doing the rounds since January. But until we get confirmation, we cannot believe it. We are currently shooting for the show and have an entire month’s story lined up. So I’m not aware of it going off air, and I personally don’t think it will.”

Main Hoon Aparajita premiered on September 27, 2022, and airs on Zee TV from Monday to Saturday at 7:30 pm.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Manav Gohil on his upcoming show with Shweta Tiwari: It's still in nascent stage, haven't shot yet