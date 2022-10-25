Main Hoon Aparajita: Vicky tries to forcefully kiss Chavi, Mohini calls her 'characterless'

Disha tells Aparajita that Vicky tried to kiss Chavi forcefully and that’s why she hit him. Mohini tells her that her daughters are lying and calls them characterless. Aparajita slaps her. Akshay comes and sees this. He defends Mohini and confronts Aparajita. Aparajita tells Chavi that she believes her and asks her to stop crying. Mohini tells the guests to leave.

Akshay asks her what happened with Chavi. She tells him that Vicky tried to kiss Chavi. Mohini says Chavi enjoyed the party and showed interest in the guy. Mohini shows Chavi's picture. Akshay says she looks happy. Aparajita says she will call the police. Mohini tells her that she should have made them join a co-ed school for exposure and not a girls' school.