Maitree Ki Uljhan Promo: Will Maitree marry Saaransh after realizing that he's hiding a secret? WATCH

Shrenu Parikh is one of the talented actresses of the telly industry owing to her good looks and acting skills. She has been a part of several popular shows that were a massive hit among the audience. Currently, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming show Maitree Ki Uljhan where she will be starring with Zaan Khan, Namish Taneja and Bhaweeka Choudhary. Fans are super excited to watch Shrenu on-screen after a long hiatus. Recently, the makers of the show has released a new promo and fans can’t wait for the show to go on air. Maitree Ki Uljhan new promo

Taking to the Instagram handle, the makers of the show have shared a new promo of Maitree Ki Uljhan. In the video, we can see Maitree getting ready as a bride to marry Saaransh after her best friend convinced her that they are perfect match for each other. However, Maitree has a feeling that the latter is hiding something for her after she saw some marks on his wrist. Moreover, during their marriage the wedding knot also broke as an accident happened. As soon as the promo was shared, fans flooded the comment section with exciting comments. Check out the promo here

Shrenu talks about the show’s comparison with other daily soaps In an interview with Times of India, Shrenu revealed, "Love triangles have been made since ages in Bollywood and small screen. I know when our first promo hit the television screen a lot of comparisons were drawn with another TV show, Parineeti and we got a lot of messages. But we knew what we were making and we know that the show is not a typical Dil Toh Pagal Hai track. Our story is about friendship between two girls and Ashish, played by Namish Taneja, joins us and we three become thick friends. But life has something else to offer and that is our show all about. Love triangles are being made because they work and are liked by the audience.”

