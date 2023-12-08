Major Twist in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si as Sonia re-enters Kunal's life; Vandana is shattered

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is building towards an exciting twist. It began by showing Vandana's engagement to Vaibhav. However, the storyline is taking a major turn as Vandana and Kunal have decided to get married instead.

As per the new promo of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Sonia re-enters Kunal's life while he gets married to Vandana.

The biggest twist in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

As per the new promo of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Kunal and Vandana finally agree to marry each other. Both of them go through turmoil and are in a dilemma, however, when they see Tara's happiness in their getting together, they get the strength to carry on with the wedding.

As Kunal (Mohit Malik) and Vandana's wedding is completed, Sonia enters the frame in a distraught state. Kunal runs towards her leaving her newly married wife Vandana behind. Even Tara leaves Vandana's hand and rushes to see her mother. This makes Vandana feel extremely disappointed.

Furthermore, Sonia tells Kunal that she wishes to come back into his life and start their relationship afresh as his wife. Kunal stands stunned while Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) gets into a deep thought about the repercussions of their marriage.

Vandana and Kunal got married for Tara's custody

Sonia was hell-bent on taking Tara's custody from Kunal while he wanted to be with Tara. Tara found a mother figure in Vandana and wanted to be with her. Because of Tara's custody, Vandana and Kunal were asked to get married.

Anupamaa helped Vandana take a decision

After getting a major betrayal by her first husband Vaibhav and her sister Mrunal, Vandana was shattered and wasn't ready for yet another marriage. She was in a dilemma as she loved Tara dearly. She expressed her concerns in a temple.

Anupamaa comes into the temple and gives Vandana a piece of advice. She tells her to listen to her heart and not think about what the society will say. Vandana puts her hand on her heart and she gets her answer as 'Tara' and thus she agrees to get married to Kunal.

