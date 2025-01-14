Makar Sankranti 2025: Rubina Dilaik, Mannara Chopra and others extend heartwarming wishes, latter talks about Maha Kumbh; Watch

Today (January 14), we celebrate the auspicious festival of Makar Sankranti. This occassion marks new beginnings, gratitude, and prosperity. While in Maharashtra, it is celebrated as Makar Sankranti, several other states celebrate today's festival under different names. In Tamil Nadu it is Pongal, in Gujarat it is Uttarayan, in Punjab it is Lohri and in Assam it is Bihu. On this very special day, celebrities like Rubina Dilaik, Mannara Chopra and Rajiv Adatia extended their heartfelt wishes.

Earlier today, Rubina Dilaik was spotted on the sets of Laughter Chefs. As soon as the actress arrived on the sets and stepped out of her car, the paparazzi wished her "Happy Makar Sankranti" and told her "Til gud ghya, god god bola (Eat sweet and say sweet things)." Rubina also extended her wishes and spoke about the Maha Kumbh happening in Prayagraj.

Rubina Dilaik expressed, "It's such a fortunate time. Hum sab log bohot hi ache samay par paida hue hai and I wish and pray aap sabhi ka din and saal bohot achese ho aur yeh Maha Kumbh joh hai, it sees success (We all are born in a very good period and I wish that your day and year goes well and Maha Kumbh sees success)." Rubina assured the paparazzi that she would meet them after getting ready and proceeded towards her vanity.

After Rubina Dilaik, Mannara Chopra was also spotted on the sets of Laughter Chefs. While interacting with the paparazzi, Mannara wished them "Happy Makar Sankranti" and mentioned how it was Lohri yesterday. When Mannara was asked whether she would eat Til gud, she expressed her confusion by asking, "We eat that on Gudi Padwa right?" The paparazzi informed her that it is eaten on Makar Sankranti. After a fun chit-chat with the photographers, Mannara left.

Rajiv Adatia also extended his heartfelt wishes on the special occassion. Taking to his Twitter account, Rajiv wrote, "Wishing you all a very happy and blessed Makar Sankranti!!"

Pinkvilla team extends heartfelt wishes to our readers on Makar Sankranti!

