Mandira Bedi performs a puja with kids as she remembers late husband Raj Kaushal on his birth anniversary

Popular actress Mandira Bedi has been a part of the entertainment industry for a while now and enjoys a massive fan following. The actress who has maintained an active presence on social media gave shared a few photos of her late husband Raj Kaushal on his birth anniversary which was on August 15. For the uninformed, Mandira's husband Raj passed away due to cardiac arrest on June 30, 2021. His sudden demise came as a shock to everyone in the industry.

Mandira Bedi remembers her husband Raj:

On Raj Kaushal's birth anniversary (August 15), Mandira Bedi performed a puja with her children Vir and Tara. Today (August 16), taking to her social media, the actress first shared a photo of her late husband and wrote, "15th August Your birthday Raji. We celebrated you. And the day you came into the world." She then shared a few other pictures on her Instagram story where we see Mandira and her kids performing the havan as they remember Raj.

Take a look at Mandira Bedi and her children performing puja:

In a recent interview, Mandira Bedi talked about a tough time she went through when her husband, Raj Kaushal, passed away. She said her life changed a lot in the last two years, and she had to get stronger for her two kids and family. She added, "I was a strong person, I am a stronger person now." Mandira also elaborated that losing her partner was a life-changing experience. She stated, "You can either sink or swim after something like that, and I choose to swim."

About Mandira Bedi's personal life:

Mandira Bedi tied the wedding knot on 14 February 1999, and Valentine's Day happens to be the day they chose to get married 24 years ago. Mandira is a mother to two children. Her son, Vir Bedi Kaushal, was born on June 19, 2011. Later, after nine years, Mandira and Raj adopted a four-year-old girl named Tara, and in 2020.

Mandira Bedi's professional life:

Mandira Bedi has been a part of numerous shows such as Ghar Jamai, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and others. At present, she is gearing up to make her comeback with a cricket-themed reality show titled 'Cricket Ka Ticket'. The actress also has some other incredible events lined up and she is also reading some scripts.

