Mandira Bedi recalls getting ignored by cricket legends while hosting World Cup: ‘It was not easy’

Mandira Bedi is known for breaking the stereotypes. The actress, who has been associated with films and television for almost three decades now, created ripples when she joined in as the host in cricket matches during the World Cup 2003. Mandira’s participation in panel discussions for the matches became a point of discussion as she was the first ever women to appear on such a platform alongside cricket biggies.

In a latest conversation with Humans of Bombay, Mandira Bedi revealed being ignored by cricket experts on a daily basis while she was hosting the World Cup.

Mandira Bedi shares ‘miserable’ experience as TV host

Divulging on her tough debut as the only woman on the cricket panel, Mandira said that it was not easy. She stated, “They had never had a woman sitting on the panel. So, the legends sitting on the left and the right, they weren’t particularly excited about having a woman on the panel.”

The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actres admitted that some of her questions were silly, irrelevant, and stupid, but she had been instructed to ask whatever came to her mind. She reasoned that if she had those questions, then someone at home might have similar ones. Her role was not to represent the purist but to represent the common person.

Mandira further shared getting demotivated after being side-lined by the cricket legends. She revealed that she would put her head down and cry because she was miserable and received no feedback for the first week. She was stuttering, stumbling, and nervous, with no support from anywhere, while her co-host's questions were acknowledged.

The 52-year old said she was worried that she would be fired when the channel called her for ‘intervention’ after the first week. However, they showed faith in her and asked her to ‘bring some fun into the boring panel’.

Mandira Bedi's professional endeavors

Mandira Bedi made her acting debut with 1994 show, Shanti. She gained prominence after portraying a negative character in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Besides TV, the actress has also played pivotal roles in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Shaadi Ka Laddoo, Dus Kahaniyaan, Ittefaq, The Tashkent Files and Saaho. Mandira appeared last in the 2023 series The Railway Men. She has hosted cricket World Cup 2003 and 2007, Champions Trophy in 2004 and 2006, and IPL Season 2.

