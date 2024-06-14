Mandira Bedi recalls her shock after watching Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge at premiere; Says she rejected offers after that

Actor Mandira Bedi has made a name for herself in the film and showbiz industry as a prominent actor and host. Besides acting on television and in films, when she is also a well-known figure in the sports industry, particularly cricket. The actress who appeared in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge for a brief yet significant role recently recalled her experience shooting with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

She also talked about the kinds of offers she got after this Bollywood cult classic and why she wished she had more screen time in the movie.

Mandira Bedi on her reaction after watching Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge at premiere

In a recent interview, Mandira Bedi shared that she watched Aditya Chopra’s Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge only once in her life. She was shocked to find she had very little screen time, although she shot for 22 days.

Talking to Humans of Bombay, she shared, “I saw it on the day of the premiere, and I know I gave 22 days to shoot it, and when I saw the premiere, I'm like, is that it… there's no more… are you serious? You blink, and I'm gone…”

However, now, when she looks back, she feels it’s wonderful to be a part of something that broke all records. In her words, “No record can ever break it. It's wonderful to be a part of something that created history. It is an amazing movie… I mean, all told, it was iconic, and I wish I was a little bit more in it.”

Mandira Bedi on the typical roles she was offered after DDLJ

The actress shared that after playing Kajol’s sister in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenga, she was offered stereotypical roles that she was not interested in. “After that, I got offered to be everybody's sister, everybody's bhabhi, and everybody's second lead, and I didn't want to do that. So I said no to a lot of work after that,” stated the Meerabai Not Out actress.

She believed that was the time when people generally stereotyped actors after they played certain characters, and they could not ever rise to the ranks of a lead role. She was clear about the kind of roles she wanted to do, so she said no. After this, she took up a lot of television shows. Justifying her actions, she said, “I would rather do big meaty roles on television than do small insignificant roles on film.”

Mandira Bedi on her experience shooting with Shah Rukh Khan

Calling the overall experience shooting for Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge fantastic, Mandira Bedi recalled how she initially struggled with the dance steps, which made the first few days horrifying.

“It was horrifying in the first four days because the first four days was the song. I started with Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna… and trust me, I am telling you I am not unconfident in front of the camera, but the only thing I still have nightmares about is choreographed numbers, choreography,” said Bedi.

She also revealed that Saroj Khan, the late legendary choreographer, told her she is 'shaking her shoulders like Sunny Deol' instead of moving hips like a woman. She added, ''I couldn’t shake hips for love or for money.”

Narrating the experience shooting with the actors, she praised Shah Rukh Khan for making her feel comfortable. “He is such a natural; he is so kind. Even of retakes with the song, he was very accommodating and very nice. Kajol also, she didn’t talk to me the first few days, but eventually she did, and we all got along really well,” added the actress.

She concluded by saying that she looks back at the experience with a lot of gratitude.

