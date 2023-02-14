Mandira Bedi shares a heartwarming VIDEO as she remembers husband, Raj Kaushal, on their wedding anniversary

Mandira Bedi is among the leading names in the entertainment industry who became popular after her stint in the show Shanti. The actress has been a part of the industry for many years now and has proved to be a multi-star by donning several hats such as acting, hosting, and much more. Speaking about her personal life, Mandira was married to Raj Kaushal, but unfortunately, on 30 June 2021, Raj passed away due to cardiac arrest. The duo had tied the wedding knot on 14 February 1999, and Valentine's day happens to be the day they chose to get married 24 years ago.

Mandira Bedi uploaded a heartwarming video with her late husband Raj Kaushal as she remembered him today on their 24th wedding anniversary. In this clip, we see Mandira and Raj's precious moments spent together. At the end of this reel, she wished her husband 'Happy Anniversary Raji'. Sharing this clip, the actress wrote, "Would have been 24 years today…" Celebs such as Smriti Irani, Arjun Bijlani, Smriti Irani, Tahira Kashyap, Drashti Dhami, and more have showered their love on this video. Mandira's best friend and actress Mouni Roy too commented on this clip and wrote, "Sending you a big tight hug.."

Watch Mandira's video here-

Earlier talking to Hindustan Times, Mandira Bedi opened up on how she faced a harsh setback after losing her husband, Raj Kaushal. She shared that her life changed in the last two years, and she had no choice but to become stronger for her two young children and her family. She added, "I was a strong person, I am a stronger person now." Mandira also elaborated that losing her partner was a life-changing experience. She stated, "You can either sink or swim after something like that, and I choose to swim."

Mandira is a mother to two kids a boy named Vir, born on 19 June 2011, and a girl named Tara (adopted by Mandira and Raj on 28 July 2020).

Mandira Bedi's professional commitments:

On the professional front, Mandira Bedi has been a part of numerous shows such as Ghar Jamai, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and others. At present, she is gearing up to make her comeback with a cricket-themed reality show titled 'Cricket Ka Ticket'. The actress also has some other incredible events lined up and she is also reading some scripts.