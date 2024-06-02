Deepika Singh, best known for her role as Sandhya Rathi in Diya Aur Baati Hum continues to entertain the audience with her new show, Mangal Lakshmi. Following an intense shoot in the heat of Mumbai, the popular actress developed a blood clot in her right eye while filming for the show according to reports.

Deepika Singh suffers a blood clot during Mangal Lakshmi’s shoot

Due to the extreme temperatures, Deepika started feeling irritation in her eyes while shooting for the show Mangal Lakshmi. Her co-star noticed a red blood clot in her right eye and informed her.

Deepika shared that she rushed to consult a doctor within half an hour and was prescribed medications including ointments and eye drops. The doctor informed her that she had injured her eye and would need at least five days to recover. She was advised to avoid straining her eyes or using glycerine or any other eye products during that time.

The Diya Aur Baati Hum actress mentioned that the situation was challenging for her because she had a lot of crying scenes, as an actor, her eyes are her greatest strength when it comes to expressing emotions. The clot is in her right eye so they ensured that most of her shots are taken from the left profile in this unavoidable situation. She added, "It's hampering the shoot, but the show must go on."

Even though Deepika has been in the industry for years, she has encountered this situation for the first time. She blamed the extreme heat for her condition. Deepika has switched to a liquid diet because of the heat, consuming coconut water, buttermilk, and electrolytes while avoiding tea.

Additionally, she keeps her eyes closed when not in front of the camera to prevent further strain. The Mangal Lakshmi actress mentioned that she cannot take time off because of the shooting of a wedding scene, where her presence is essential in most shots.

More about Deepika Singh

Speaking about her professional life, Deepika Singh gained popularity with her role in the widely recognized TV show, Diya Aur Baati Hum. She showcased her talent by portraying twin sisters in the supernatural TV series Kavach 2.

Currently, she plays the character Mangal in the TV show Mangal Lakshmi, depicting the elder sister of Lakshmi as she starts on a journey to find a suitable husband for her sister.

