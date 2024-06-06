Mangal Lakshmi actress Deepika Singh views her eye injury as a life lesson: ‘It was God’s signal that I…

Deepika Singh is one of the most talented actresses on Indian Television. The actress, who is also a star on social media, recently suffered an eye injury.

Though she is recovering well, Deepika has shared how she looks after her eye health amid tight filming schedules.

In a recent conversation with ETimes, the Diya Aur Baati Hum actress talked about sustaining an eye injury during the shoot of her show. She described the incident and asserted that every challenging situation gives you a lesson in life.

Deepika Singh calls eye injury ‘God’s signal’

Opening up on the precautions she took while shooting, Deepika Singh stated, “I avoided eye makeup as much as possible and gave rest to my eyes whenever I could. I keep my eyes closed when I am not facing the camera.”

She added, “Until and unless it is very important, I do not exert them. I keep my eyes shut during rehearsal as well.”

Deepika said that she has restricted her screen time and is not using much phone, surfing the internet or watching reels. She has stopped talking to her son over a video call and they connect over a voice call now.

Calling the incident a valuable lesson in life, the actress said, “This injury was God’s signal that I should connect to myself because I meditate. I have started doing a lot of breathing exercises and spending time with myself. I feel every difficulty in life teaches you something and brings a change in you. I feel this eye infection gave me a message to introspect.”

Take a look at Deepika Singh’s latest Instagram post:

Deepika Singh on her eye injury

The Mangal Lakshmi actress, who continued her work despite suffering from a serious eye issue, narrated how she got to know about her injury.

She said that something had hit her eye during the shoot but she overlooked the same. While filming a close-up shot, Deepika’s co-star pointed out that the actress has a big clot in her eye. She immediately consulted a doctor, who prescribed her two eye drops.

The 34-year-old further shared that she could not take a break from the show as she was supposed to shoot a major track of Lakshmi’s wedding. “Being a main character, I was required in every scene. They could not exclude me from any scene. So, I did not ask for leaves,” added Deepika.

She also thanked makers for giving her late call timings and breathers between the shots.

