Mangal Lakshmi fame Deepika Singh reveals why she prefers working on TV; talks about work-life balance

Mangal Lakshmi actress Deepika Singh, has made her return to TV after a four-year hiatus. Despite this gap, she expresses contentment with her involvement in various mediums and clarifies that she was not on a break from work. Deepika explains, "I wasn't taking a break; I was engaged in other projects. For instance, my film Titu Ambani was released on an OTT platform, and I was awaiting its release."

During the past few years, Deepika also enjoyed quality time with her son Sohum while continuing her professional endeavors. Reflecting on this period, the Diya Aur Baati Hum actress shares, "My son Sohum is now seven years old and occupied with his daily activities like school and other lessons. Previously, my time was devoted to him, but once I had more time for myself, I realized it was the right moment to resume my work."

Checkout Deepika Singh’s recent Instagram post:

Deepika Singh on picking up Mangal Lakshmi

Deepika Singh further explains, "One of the main reasons I took up 'Mangal Lakshmi' is that it gives me time to pursue other interests. I shoot for about 18 days a month, and the rest of the time, I can spend with my family and focus on my dance. So, it's been a great balance for me." The actress has a passion for dance, having received professional training. Deepika frequently shares dance videos on her social media platforms.

Advertisement

Deepika expresses a desire to explore other mediums but acknowledges her comfort with television. She explains, "I received some web show offers before this TV show, but I couldn't relate to them, so I declined. I feel more at ease with television because I'm familiar with the work. Additionally, the respect I receive from doing TV makes me more comfortable here."

About Deepika Singh

Deepika Singh started her TV career in 2011 with Diya Aur Baati Hum on Star Plus, playing Sandhya Rathi/Kothari I.P.S for 5 years until the show ended in 2016. She appeared in the web series The Real Soulmate in 2018 and participated in Ekta Kapoor's Box Cricket League in 2014 and 2019. In 2019, she returned to TV with a double role in Colors TV's Kavach... Mahashivratri as Sandhya and Sakshi Patwardhan. Recently, the actress reprised her role as S.S.P Sandhya Rathi for a promo of StarPlus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which revolves around I.P.S Officer Virat Chavan's marriage to Sai Joshi in challenging circumstances.

Advertisement

About Mangal Lakshmi

The Indian Hindi TV series Mangal Lakshmi, featuring Deepika Singh, RJ Sanika, and Naman Shaw, debuted on Colors TV on February 27, 2024. The storyline centers on Mangal, who navigates her roles as a daughter, wife, daughter-in-law, and guardian while also caring for her younger sister, Lakshmi.

ALSO READ: Kishwer Merchant organizes prayer meet in memory of her pet; writes, ‘I still can't forgive myself…’