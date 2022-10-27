Maniesh Paul expresses gratitude to his son Yuvaan’s cricketing hero Virat Kohli; PIC
Maniesh Paul expresses gratitude to his son Yuvaan’s cricketing hero Virat Kohli
Maniesh Paul is a famous actor, comedian and host in the entertainment industry. He has been part of numerous popular movies and telly shows. The actor also has his own podcast, where he interviews celebs about the journey and other aspects of their lives. Maniesh Paul is married to his childhood sweetheart Sanyukta Paul. The couple is blessed with two kids, a daughter Saisha and a son Yuvaan. His son is a huge fan of Virat Kohli and was overjoyed when he recently met his cricket idol.
Jugjugg Jiyo actor shared a post on social media, where he is seen getting clicked with his son Tuvaan and Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli. He shared in the post, “This was a very special day for Yuvann,my son….he loves Virat…when he got to know that I was shooting with him, he left his football class and came running to meet him…I could see the sparkle in this eyes the moment he saw Virat…thanks @virat.kohli my brother, for the warmth …Yuvann will remember this first meeting with his cricketing hero, forever…he is glued to the matches when you are playing even more now. Loved the way he was cheering during the India- Pakistan match.That’s your effect, Virat!!!
Stay blessed and keep inspiring the generations to come…”
See the post here-
Maniesh Paul’s personal life
Highly talented actor and anchor, Maniesh Paul is married to Sanyukta Paul, of Bengali origin. They met each other at their school and started dating. Soon, their families got to know each other and the adorable couple finally got married in 2007. They have a daughter named Saisha, who was born in 2011 and a son born in 2016.
Maniesh Paul Professional life
He started his career as RJ and VJ, then he went on to do acting in various TV shows like Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Zindadil, Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai, etc. He has hosted numerous reality shows over the years including Dance India Dance Li'l Masters, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, India's Got Talent, Indian Idol, India's Best Dancer 2, and many others. He was last seen as the host of the show Smart Jodi and presently he is hosting Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.
ALSO READ: Maniesh Paul’s wife Sanyukta calls him her ‘happy place’ as she pens a heartwarming note on his birthday