Maniesh Paul shares photo with Smriti Irani, writes 'When an Abhineta met a Neta'

Maniesh Paul has carved his name as one of the most spontaneous, joyful, and entertaining personalities, and in addition, he is celebrated as the 'Best Host' and the 'Sultan of Stage'. Now, sipping hot tea in the cold winters of Delhi, Maniesh Paul recently visited Honourable Minister of Minority Affairs Smriti Irani, who is also fondly known as Tulsi Virani from Indian Television's most successful show in history titled Kyukii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Maniesh Paul took to his social media to share an adorable picture with actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani, with a fun and witty caption, as the duo met in Delhi for tea. Both are all smiles as they pose for a selfie. Sharing this photo, Maniesh wrote, "When an Abhineta met a Neta who was once an Abhineta!! @smritiiraniofficial ma’am thank you so much for taking out time for me…always a pleasure to see you and thanks for the warmth you always shower me with HUGE RESPECT!" Many others commented on this picture, and Ekta Kapoor also wrote, "Soooo pretty."

Take a look at their PIC here-

Earlier last year too, Maniesh Paul paid a visit to Smriti Irani, wherein the duo enjoyed cups of Kadha amidst the Covid times.

On the work front, after enjoying accolades and love from the audience and critics alike for his entertaining and impactful performance in JugJugg Jeeyo, Maniesh Paul is currently gearing for his digital debut, featuring the actor in an all-new avatar. Maniesh Paul also regularly makes headlines for his much-loved podcast, known for unfolding interesting, untold, and engaging conversations with guests from different walks of life, like Bharti Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Prajakta Koli, Anu Mallik, Krushna Abhishek, and Govinda amongst others.

Speaking about Smriti Irani, the actress is now an Honourable Minister of Minority Affairs, became a household name, and gained unparalleled fame in the television industry in the early 2000s. Smriti has proved her acting prowess in popular Television shows such as Aatish, Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Ramayana, Virrudh: Har Rishta Ek Kurukshetra, Maniben.com, and Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan.