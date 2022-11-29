Maniesh Paul's Podcast: Geeta Kapur reveals how she dealt with body shaming while judging Dance India Dance

Maniesh Paul hosts popular choreographer and Indian reality show judge Geeta Kapur aka Geeta Ma in the latest episode of Maniesh Paul Podcast. Having been glued as friends and as colleagues for over more than a decade now, Maniesh Paul and Geeta Kapur bring some interesting conversations to the table. From discussing how Geeta Kapur worked on ‘everything under the sun’ during her initial days to opening her heart about her journey post losing her mother, the episode is a roller coaster ride with a pinch of every emotion.

Introducing Geeta Kapur in his very unique style of singing ‘Jai Mata Di’, Maniesh yet again stamps on the fact that he is one of the best hosts. While Maniesh indulged in a conversion of how Geeta participated in a fashion show and beauty pageant in her initial days, Geeta revealed how the show was the event where she met her mentor and friend Farah Khan for the first time.

Explaining the journey of how she ended up doing the fashion show, Geeta says, “I was a part of a troupe as a dancer, and there was a simple fashion where they needed girls to walk the ramp for the same. Someone came and told me that since you look good, would you walk the ramp for us? And there was a saree pageant also in the same show. So in between, there were dance fillers also, and I ended up taking part in the pageant and winning it also. I won around 200-300 rupees for the same and my photo had gotten printed in the Mid-Day newspaper also.”

Going ahead and explaining how the same show played a pivotal part in her life, Geeta Kapur says, “I will never forget that because the show was so pivotal in my life. During the show, I met a fantastic and brilliant dancer called Farah Khan. That was the show where I met her for the first time. The dance fillers that were there while we changed had she and her troupe.”

Leaving us shocked by her story ahead of how she replaced Farah Khan in a dancing troupe and started working with her. Geeta Kapur revealed, “The choreographer who had choreographed us for the fashion show asked me if I would be a part of a dancing troupe since one of her girls fell sick. She told me since I have a good sense of rhythm, I can give it a try. And the dancer who was not well and I had replaced was Farah Ji. My journey as a dancer started off from there. She called me after that and thanked me for replacing her since she had fallen sick very badly. And then she told me that she has been watching me off late and will I dance with her in her troupe. And I said, Of course, I will do. I was the youngest dancer in her troupe, and hence the maternal love had started off from there itself.”

Click here to watch Maniesh Paul's Podcast

Geeta Kapur reveals how she dealt with body shaming:

During their conversation, Geeta also revealed how body-shaming affected her while judging Dance India Dance. She says, "I was irritated a lot and during that time we received fan mail as it was very harsh. At that time there was no Twitter or Instagram so the fan emails affected me a lot one day and I was very sad. I used to think why people are not looking at my work. I'm judging a show along with two men (Terence Lewis and Remo Dsouza) and trying to carve my space and no one is looking at that. No one is looking at me even though I'm putting in my effort. Everyone is like 'Tumhara vaha kya kaam hai moti'. Because obviously Terence was a good-looking guy and Remo was a personality to look forward too. And everyone was questioning what am I doing with them. That was the only time when it hit me really badly.

She further added, "Then one of my team members came and said, 'Is it affecting you to know their opinion? Is their opinion going to matter? Are they coming and doing your work? She just asked the question and went away and then I was like I don't care what the trollers are saying. Who are these people who can't come to my face and say this. They're sitting at my house and saying this. Are they earning for me? No Are they going to run my house? No so do they matter? No. So that was the day and today and now people freely write a lot bad about you. But I think the good things which are written about me now I concentrate more on that rather than on trolls.

The episode beholds much more interesting facts, and conversations as the two friends get together over a cup of coffee to pour their hearts out about their respective journeys.

On the work front, Maniesh Paul has completed the shoot for his first web show and was last seen hosting Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10.