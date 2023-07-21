Manipur Incident: Arjun Bijlani, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Fahmaan Khan and others express shame

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual misconduct

The ongoing turbulent times in the northeastern states of India owing to a shocking video from Manipur shocked the nation. The horrifying video had two women being stripped naked in broad daylight and dragged over the paddy fields by a group of armed men. Apart from Bollywood celebrities, television celebrities too took to social media platforms to express their outrage over the horrifying incident and called out the government for its carelessness and negligence.

Arjun Bijlani recently posted a tweet expressing anger and shame over the horrifying incident. In his tweet, he wrote,’ The Manipur video that is surfaced is absolutely atrocious! I can't believe something like this happens in our country. Women are being paraded nude while hundreds of people march along instead of stepping in to save them... It's an absolute shame!’.

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee who hails from Manipur herself also took to her Twitter to express her wrath. She tweeted ‘Kya yeh sahi hai ? NAHI. Kya jo RAJASTHAN mein hua woh sahi hai ? NAHI. Jo WEST BENGAL mein hua woh bhi SAHI NAHI HAIAur jo kuch bhi MANIPUR mein ho raha hai. Meitei k saath ho Kuki k saath. Sab GALAT hai. Kuch bhi Sahi nahi hai. Koi bhi Sahi nahi hai. Kisi bhi Rajya k CM agar apne Rajya ko surakhshit rakhne mein ashamarth hai unhe phoron Resign kar dena cahiye.’

Fahmaan Khan too spoke up on the discrimination faced by the people of Manipur and expressed shame over the barbaric act. He tweeted,’Our country is one that unites all cast, communities, and class. We were taught from our childhood to love one another and help each other. This what happened in Manipur is really disheartening and very, very disappointing and a shame to humankind.’

Surbhi Chandna too tweeted about the incident and how this incident is nothing but a disgrace to humanity. She tweeted,’ Don't think I have the courage to watch the video that's floating but it's such a disgrace to humanity. Reading about how horrifying the visual is the only hope they are punished in the most severe way, Such a shame.’

Along with them, several other TV celebs such as Sharad Malhotra, and Nidhi Shah took to their respective social media handles and shared their anger and shame about the Manipur incident while urging the government to punish the culprits

