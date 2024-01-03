Manisha Rani reveals sustaining injuries on second day of rehearsals on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11; DETAILS inside
Manisha Rani is all set to enter Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a wildcard contestant. In a recent interview, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 personality talked about her expectations from the show.
In a recent interview, Manisha Rani, who entered Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a wildcard contestant, made some interesting revelations about her participation in the show. She also talked about her expectations from the show. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame personality is a dancer and often takes to social media to set fire with her moves. Even inside the Bigg Boss house, she never shied away from showing off her dance moves.
Manisha Rani on suffering injuries on the 2nd day of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11
In an interview with ETimes, Manisha Rani shared that she sustained an injury on the 2nd day itself when she started rehearsals for her act. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 personality said, "When I started practicing or rehearsing for my acts, I suffered an injury on the second day itself on my right hand. I and my choreographer couldn't coordinate time and I landed up getting an injury."
The doctor on the sets visited her and she recovered after regular icing. However, the actress is now ready to face the challenges. She shared, "I am now prepared for all these things as I am part of this show. Also I believe life mein kuch accha karne ke liye, kuch accha paane ke liye thoda toh takleef se guzarna padta he hai. (If you want something good in your life, you have to go through a little difficulty)."
Check out one of Manisha Rani's dance clips here:
Manisha Rani on why Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is a challenge for her
The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 wild-card contestant shared that although she had enjoyed dancing since childhood, she never took any formal training. "As I've never learnt dancing in my life, this is going to be a big challenge for me as I've always danced on 30-seconds reels or dance music videos which has retakes, but this is the first time I will be dancing on one take. It is very tough, and I don't want to give up," added Manisha Rani.
Manisha Rani gained immense popularity after her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2, where she emerged in third place. The social media personality has taken up interesting projects since then, which added to her fame and popularity.
