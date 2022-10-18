Mann Kasturi Re Trailer: Tejasswi Prakash, Abhinay Berde give a glimpse of their quirky love story

Tejasswi Prakash is among the top actresses in the entertainment world and enjoys a massive fan following owing to her acting chops. First Bigg Boss 15, then Naagin 6 and now, Tejasswi is climbing new steps in her professional life as she is all set to feature in the Marathi film titled 'Mann Kasturi Re'. She recently unveiled the teaser of her upcoming film, in which she stars opposite Abhinay Berde, and now the makers have also released the trailer of Mann Kasturi Re.

Mann Kasturi Re trailer was released on Rajshri Marathi's official YouTube channel on October 17. Featuring Tejasswi Prakash and Abhinay Berde as leads, the film gives a glimpse of a quirky love story that has romance, revenge, hate, tragedy. Tejasswi plays Shruti, a young cheerful rich girl who falls in love with Siddhant (Abhinay Berde), an ambitious middle-class young boy. The story depicts a love tale of a college-going couple, but later it is seen that an unexpected twist in their fairytale changes their lives completely, and both end up hating each other.

About Mann Kasturi Re:

Helmed by Sanket Mane, Mann Kasturi Re features Tejasswi Prakash and Abhinay Berde in lead roles. Along with them, the film also stars Veena Jamkar, Tushar Ghadigaonkar, Ajit Bhure Vinamra Bhabal, Aasit Redij, Kiran Tambe, Praful Sawant, Abhijeet Kulkarni, Dhanashri Antarkar, and Aakash Mithbavkar in pivotal roles. Mann Kasturi Re is slated to 4th Nov 2022.

About Tejasswi Prakash:

Tejasswi Prakash started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki, and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. She is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6, along with Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.

