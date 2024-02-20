Mannara Chopra reveals if she regrets taking up Bigg Boss 17; here’s what she said

Mannara Chopra grabbed enough eyeballs with her stint on Bigg Boss 17. She had an amazing stay inside the house. The show proved to be a great stepping stone for the actress as after coming out of Bigg Boss 17, she is flooded with work offers. Recently, Mannara appeared on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa hosted LOL podcast where she talked about her journey in the entertainment industry, Bigg Boss 17, and a lot more.

Mannara Chopra spills beans on her Bigg Boss 17 journey

During her heartfelt conversation with Bharti and Haarsh, Mannara Chopra was questioned if she regrets taking up Bigg Boss 17. Sharing her view on the same, she expressed there were some aspects about the show which used to bother her earlier. However, the amount of love she received from audiences after coming out of the house has surprised her and changed her perspective too.

Mannara stated, “Mein aapko clearly bataun, mere liye toh bohot acha tha. Mujhe kahin na kahin yeh bohot lagta tha ki jo baatein hoti hain usse meri jo bahar extended family hai use toh effect nahi hoga, meri jo family hai use to effect nahi hoga. (Let me tell you clearly that it was a great experience for me. I would always think that my extended family and my immediate family might not get affected by whatever is happening inside the house.) You know when they try to put you in a spot. Ya phir aise words bolte hain aur ek narrative set karne ki koshish karte hain, jo actually hota nahi hai (Or they say words and try to set a false narrative). Because I am a very private person. Mujhe long term relationships pasand hain (I love long term relationships). I am not a fling-kind of a person. Par jab mein jab mein bahar aayi, jis tarah se mujhe pyaar mila audience ka. Itni saari reels ban rahi hain aur itna pyaar. Aur abhi bhi mila when I attended bigg boss ki after parties (But when I came out, the way I got love from audience. They made so many reels and so much love. And even now, when I attend the after parties of Bigg Boss).”

Here’s a glimpse from Mannara Chopra’s interview:

About Mannara Chopra

Mannara Chopra has made a name in the South film industry. She works predominantly in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada films. The actress forayed into Hindi cinema with Vivek Agnihotri’s erotic thriller Zid. However, it didn’t do well at the box office.

Mannara rose to fame after appearing on Bigg Boss 17. She is currently shooting for multiple music albums. Her latest outing with Bigg Boss co-contestant Abhishek Kumar topped the trending charts on YouTube recently.

