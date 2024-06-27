Mannara Chopra, known for her controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17 has captivated viewers with her unfiltered personality and impeccable fashion sense. Whether in traditional attire or Western dresses, Mannara effortlessly showcased her status as a fashion icon, a reputation she continues to uphold.

After her stint in Bigg Boss 17, Mannara continues to dazzle with her style statement. Today, again, she was spotted in the city and her outfit once again turned heads perfectly blending elegance and comfort.

Mannara Chopra stuns in stylish outfit

The Bigg Boss 17 contestant was recently spotted in the city as she stepped out in a gorgeous ensemble. Her attire radiated both elegance and comfort.

Mannara looked stunning in a white ribbed knit tank top paired with black high-waisted wide-leg trousers, featuring pleated details for a stylish and flattering appearance. The elastic waistband accentuated her silhouette.

For accessories, she chose minimalistic jewelry, wearing white pearl earrings and a golden necklace along with a watch on her wrist. Her hair was styled in sleek open traces, complemented by minimal makeup including smokey eyes, glossy pink lipstick, and a touch of pink blush. Effortlessly stylish, she turned heads with her fashion choices.

Mannara Chopra and Paras Kalnawat recently released the much-awaited teaser for their upcoming music video, Dheere Dheere, sparking excitement among their fans. Dheere Dheere offers a soothing musical journey, and the teaser has generated anticipation among fans who are eagerly awaiting the full video release.

More about Mannara Chopra

Mannara Chopra gained fame as a contestant on Bigg Boss 17, where her interactions with Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande made headlines. She emerged as the show's second runner-up, garnering popularity.

Post-Bigg Boss, Mannara featured in a music video with Abhishek Kumar, currently participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Recently, she was spotted at Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani's birthday celebration, where the two danced and enjoyed a lively time at the party.

