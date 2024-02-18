Mannara Chopra slams airlines for damaged baggage and rude treatment; airline says, “won’t waive the fee”

Mannara Chopra secured the position of the second runner-up on Bigg Boss 17, while Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of the reality show. The actress recently expressed dissatisfaction with an airline on social media, citing her recent trip where her baggage was damaged. Additionally, she recounted experiencing rude treatment from the staff on a second occasion, noting that this happened twice during her flights.

Mannara's complaint and airline's response

Taking to her official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Mannara wrote, “The worst airline to travel with. This is my second experience with them; the first time I traveled, they damaged my bag, and this time, not feeling well, they ended up being rude again.”

What was the response from the airline?

In response to Mannara Chopra’s complaint, the airline replied, “We regret to hear about your experience, Mannara. We understand that our team met you at the airport and explained the excess baggage policy. Unfortunately, we won’t be able to waive the fee. We seek your understanding in this regard. Also, we'd like to address any previous concerns you may have. Please DM us the details."

To this, Mannara responded, “What are you writing, sir? Your staff was acting rude to me. I was not feeling well this morning, and I mentioned this to your employee. Instead of acting nice, she said, 'You can go talk to my manager.' Your manager was not even courteous enough to come and understand the issue.”

Netizens reaction

In the comments section, fans swiftly expressed sentiments such as, "Ensuring passenger comfort is your responsibility; her luggage was damaged during that time too." Another comment suggested, "She's not requesting a fee waiver, but training your staff for better behavior is essential."

About Mannara Chopra:

Mannara Chopra captured hearts in Bigg Boss 17, securing the third position in the show. Known for her work in Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada films, Mannara has left a lasting impression. After coming out of the house, she shot a music video with her BB co-contestant Abhishek Kumar. Additionally, rumors suggest she might join Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. In her upcoming projects, Mannara will feature in the Punjabi film Ohi Chann Ohi Raatan and the Telugu film Thiragabadara Saami alongside Raj Tarun.