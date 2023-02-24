MasterChef 7: Santa Sarmah’s special dish from Assam impresses Ranveer Brar, Garima Arora and Vikas Khanna

Now in one of the episodes, Ranveer Brar recounted visiting the Northeast and enjoying the food there. The chef was also impressed with contestant Santa Sarmah’s special dish from Assam called ‘Maandhaniya Masor Tenga’ which is prepared with a specific ingredient of the northeast, maan dhaniya (Thai coriander).

MasterChef India season 7 began on a great note on January 2 and has been receiving love from all over the country. The show has returned to the screens after a hiatus of two years. MasterChef India Season 7 is judged by Michelin Chefs Vikas Khanna and Garima Arora, along with one of India’s most celebrated chefs, Ranveer Brar. The show keeps audiences on the edge of their seats as it introduces an interesting challenge for the contestants.

Ranveer Brar talks about Santa's dish:

Talking about visiting the Northeast and Santa’s preparation, Ranveer said, “I have traveled to the Northeast during my culinary adventures, and they have very distinct palates. Indeed, our tastes change geographically, and we learn to adapt our hunger to the produce that grows there. I had never tasted maan dhaniya before and when Santa’s husband brought it as the core ingredient, all three of us rushed to taste it.”

Ranveer also said that Garima Arora and Vikas Khanna were also impressed with Santa’s dish. The chef added, "From the get-go, Garima, Vikas, and I were very excited about Santa ji’s dish, and I was happy with its outcome. I saw that Santa’s husband also approved of her dish which was so sweet. I loved the way Santa ji used colours in her dish because that elevated it and made it unique. It felt like Santa put a piece of her heart on the dish and presented it to us. Her identity as a proud Assamese shined through her dish,” he added. In the recent episodes, MasterChef India contestants also got an opportunity to meet their family members, Santa met her husband, and it turned out to be a special moment for her.

