MasterChef India 7: Contestants Santa, Suvarna, and Nayanjyoti reach the top 3; Fans react

MasterChef India 7 is a popular cooking reality show that has a huge audience base. The show started with 16 contestants from different parts of the country who showcased their culinary skills over the last three months. The latest season garnered a lot of attention and praise because the show came back to the screens after a hiatus of two years. The judges' panel of the show includes Michelin Chefs Vikas Khanna and Garima Arora, and one of India’s most celebrated chefs, Ranveer Brar. The show is near its end with the grand finale around the corner.

Top 3 make it to the Grand Finale

In the latest episode, contestants Santa, Suvarna, and Nayanjyoti were selected as the top 3 contestants after Aruna got eliminated. Suvarna Vijay Bagul is a home cook from Maharashtra who tries to impart a Maharashtrian flavor to the dishes she cooks. Santa Sharma is a homemaker hailing from Assam and comes from a modest background. Nayanjyoti is also from Assam.

The theme for the episode where the three rushed to present the best dishes for the judges was Reinventing/reimagining Indian street food. The twist to this challenge was the contestants had to cook along with the judges. After the episode, Aruna Vijay who has been called out by the audience many times for receiving favor from the judges, Ranveer Brar, and others, was eliminated.

Reaction of the netizens

After the episode, it seems the netizens are really happy with the decision of the judges. They took to social media to share their opinions and almost all called the top 3 ‘deserving winners’. One user wrote, “Am so glad n happy for these 3 much deserving chefs on top 3. At least at this stage, there was no favoring.”

About MasterChef India 7

This season of MasterChef India premiered on Sony Entertainment TV on 2 January after a hiatus of two years. The judges' panel of the show includes Michelin Chefs Vikas Khanna and Garima Arora, and one of India’s most celebrated chefs, Ranveer Brar. The grand finale is going to be telecast live on March 31. Netizens can watch it on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv app at 9 pm.

