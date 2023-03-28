MasterChef India 7: Contestants to face double elimination in the upcoming episode; Watch the latest promo

The grand finale of MasterChef India season 7 is just around the corner and the nation is about to get the winner of this season. The final contestants are Suvarna Bagul, Kamaldeep Kaur, Santa Pawan Sharma, Gurkirat Singh Grover, Santa Pawan Sharma, Gurkirat Singh Grover and Aruna Vijay are now seen competing with each other to bag the winner's trophy.

The Instagram handle of the Sony TV has uploaded a new promo of the upcoming episode.

The new promo

In the latest promo, we get to see Chef Ranveer Brar saying to the contestants,"Humne apse kaha tha ki black apron challenge mushkil hai, different hai kyuki yeh double challenge double elimination hai and aaj do dishes aisi thi jo basics ke paymane pe puri nahi utar pai..."

He further continued, "Vo pehli dish jo aaj iss mushkil task mein piche reh gai and the promo ends in a suspense to create excitement among the viewers.

The caption of the post read, "Aaj ke iss double elimination mein kaunse 2 homecooks ka safar yahi ruk jayega? Dekhiye #MasterChefIndia, aaj raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision aur #SonyLIV par."

About MasterChef India

MasterChef India has been one of the popular reality shows in which the contestants show their cooking skills through difficult tasks given by the judges. The first episode of season 7 was aired on January 2 and was judged by Chef Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora.

