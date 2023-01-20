MasterChef India 7 Day 14 highlights: Contestants gets divided into two teams to perform 'Service Challenge'

MasterChef India is back with its 7th season and we still can’t believe that it's 2 weeks already since it aired on television. Ardent fans are loving every bit of it as it has returned after a hiatus of two years. Last week, saw contestants in a group challenge presenting their best dish in front of India's most celebrated chefs, Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora, and Ranveer Brar . Urmila Baa was the first contestant who got eliminated from the show. In today’s episode, we saw the contestants getting divided into two teams and they were challenged to make a four-course meal for the chefs as well as the guests.

Contestants were under pressure

In the last episode, we saw the Green team and Red team serving their first course, out of which the Green team’s meal was loved by the judges as well as the guests. However, in today’s episode, both times were lacking in time and were facing issues while making the dish. Red team’s Nayanjyoti was preparing the second meal and due to a number of ingredients, he was seen getting confused. Moreover, the Green team’s Priyanka was also not able to manage things after which Chef Garima Arora had to interfere.

Second course

When the time was over, the guests and chefs tasted the respective dishes. While the Green team served three cheese fig pizzas with baby spinach and pine nuts salad, the red team served shrimp tortellini pasta with pesto sauce and grilled tomatoes and asparagus. Talking about the review, the judges and guests liked the Red team’s dish more than the Green team's.

Dessert course

The third course was the dessert where the Green team made lemon gelato with pistachio crumble and strawberry sauce and the Red team presented limoncello tiramisu with lemon curd. After tasting the dish, the judges said that they liked the former team’s dish in terms of flavour but not in terms of their presentation.

Last and final course

The contestants were asked to prepare the last course which should be coffee-based and both the teams were seen giving their level best for it. While the Green team’s Dyuti was asked to prepare coffee which was supposed to be hot, due to miscommunication she made it cold and that resulted in the whole dish tasting different. The red team, on the other hand, served vanilla espresso with a homemade pistachio sponge and white chocolate.

Winner

After all the courses were completed, the guests put the color coin in the box which they think was better. The service challenge ended with the red team getting 16 coins and the green team getting 14 coins. However, Chef Vikas Khanna put his coin in the green team, while chef Ranveer Brar and Garima gave their votes to the red team. As a result, the Red team was the winner and the Green team went straight to the elimination round which will be held tomorrow.

About MasterChef India 7

MasterChef India season 7, judged by Chefs Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora, and Ranveer Brar, will air from Monday to Friday on Sony TV and Sony LIV at 9 pm.