MasterChef India 7 Day 15 highlights: Chef Anahita Dhondy graces the show; Judges announce double eviction

MasterChef India is back with its 7th season and we still can’t believe that it's 2 weeks already since it aired on television. Ardent fans are loving every bit of it as it has returned after a hiatus of two years. Last week, saw contestants in a group challenge presenting their best dish in front of India's most celebrated chefs, Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora, and Ranveer Brar . Urmila Baa was the first contestant who got eliminated from the show. In today’s episode, we saw the contestants of Green Team fighting their best to survive in the show and get saved from elimination. However, after the task was over the judges announced double elimination and two contestants were evicted from the show.

Chef Garima Arora shares an incident

As the episode started, we saw Chef Garima Arora sharing an incident from her life to motivate the contestants. She shared that she once had to cook a big number of oysters in Gordon Ramsay’s kitchen and in the pressure, she accidentally cut her hand and landed in the emergency room 30 minutes later. However, she came back the next day to work despite of having a serious injury. Through this story, she wanted to convey the contestants to always give their best.

Captain saved a team member

After the contestants wore black aprons, judges asked the captain of Green team to save one of the contestant from her team who she thinks gave her best in the ‘Service Challenge.’ Priyanka then chose Priyanka and the latter got saved from the elimination task.

Elimination challenge

For the elimination challenge, guest Chef Anahita Dhondy graced the episode who is known for her first SodaBottleOpenerWala restaurant in New Delhi. She made a Parsi dish called Bhaji dana Ma Gosht, which she first tried in an old age home in Gujarat. The contestants were given 90 minutes and were asked to replicate the guest’s dish. The judges mentioned that after the challenge only five contestants will be saved.

Judges give their review

After a lot of hardships, the contestants finally presented their dishes in front of the judges. Santa was the first one to called upon and judges complimented her for the plating. Secondly, Suvarna came whose dish disappointed the judges. After tasting everyone’s dish, Priyanka was praised for her presentation as well as taste.

Double elimination

As everybody’s dish disappointed the judges and it was no where close to Chef Anahita’s dish, the judges decided to eliminate two contestants instead of two. Dyuti whose dish was incomplete in today’s task was the first one who got eliminated. Next, Yashu was evicted as the judges said his dish could not manage to catch the details and it was undercooked.

About MasterChef India 7

MasterChef India season 7, judged by Chefs Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora, and Ranveer Brar, will air from Monday to Friday on Sony TV and Sony LIV at 9 pm.