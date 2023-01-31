MasterChef India 7 Day 21 highlights: From childhood desserts to special guests; Here's what you missed

MasterChef India is back with its 7th season and the fourth week has already started where we can see the contestants fighting their best to stay in the show. Ardent fans are loving every bit of it as it has returned after a hiatus of two years. In today’s episode, we saw the contestants coming back to the MasterChef kitchen after spending a week in Goa. Talking about the task, the judges asked the home cooks to make a dessert that will take them back to their childhood days. Not just this, the contestants even got little surprises in the episode.

As the episode started, we see the contestants getting excited to be back in the original kitchen but everyone was confused as the counters were 12 but the contestants were 11. However, a little later the confusion was sorted as Nazia made a comeback who had to leave in between due to her child’s bad health. The judges then asked everyone to unveil the surprise box but to everyone’s surprise there was no ingredient instead there were childhood pictures of the contestants. Then the challenge was revealed and the home cooks were asked to present a dessert that should reflect their childhood. The contestants were given 90 minutes and the pantry remained open for the full time.

Special guests meet the contestants

As the challenge was over and the contestants were done with their dishes, it was the time to taste it. After Aruna got compliments for her dish, it was Santa’s turn who got a little surprise as her came to meet her in the kitchen. Gurkirat’s dish was thoroughly enjoyed by the judges and Chef Ranveer and Chef Vikas complimented him by saying ‘Swaad aagya.’ When the judges asked Deepa to present the dish, her daughter came and took the first bite of the former’s dish which made her really happy. Well, the judges were impressed by some contestants and disappointed by some too.

Result time

After the challenge got over, the chefs decided that instead of one black apron they will give two. Suvarna and Avinash were the unlucky contestants whose dishes were not up to the mark. However, there was a tie between Gurkirat and Aruna’s dish but the judges saved the former from this week’s elimination.

About MasterChef India 7

MasterChef India season 7, judged by Chefs Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora, and Ranveer Brar, will air from Monday to Friday on Sony TV and Sony LIV at 9 pm.