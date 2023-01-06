MasterChef India 7 Day 4 Highlights: Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora and Ranveer Brar begin the Top 16 round

MasterChef India is a grand cooking show that offers professional chefs and home cooks a platform to showcase their talent in cooking and helps them make a career in it. After receiving tremendous love for six seasons, MasterChef India season 7 premiered on January 2, and ardent fans loved every bit of the first episode. The seventh season has returned after a hiatus of two years, and it promises a lot more than entertainment. The premiere episode saw several contestants presenting their best dish in front of India's most celebrated chefs, Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora, and Ranveer Brar . Along with presenting their marvelous dishes, these participants also shared their life stories and the inspiration behind the creation of their beautiful cuisines. Now in the recent episode, we can see the contestants fighting their best to be in the Top 16.

Introduction

In today’s episode of Masterchef India, we can see the chefs announcing that from the 24 contestants only 16 will go further. They also revealed that from now on the selected contestants will be wearing aprons of their own name which made everyone very happy. The contestants were all geared up for the race to Top16.

1st round begins

The contestants were divided into a team of 2 including 12 members each. As the 1st round began, the chefs asked everyone to present their top dishes to be a part of top 16 and were allotted one hour. As soon as the time started, the contestants rushed to get their respective ingredients and started making their dishes. They were seen giving their level best to win that apron.

Selected contestants

The first contestant who entered Top 16 was Baa who made the dish ‘Undhyoo’ which was loved by all the three chefs. However, another contestant also made the same dish but the chefs decided to take Baa further. Moreover, Aruna, Shanta and Avinash were also seen getting selected in Top 16.

Fun banter with Gurkirat

During the 1st round, the judges can be seen teasing a contestant named Gurkirat for his dish. The formers said ‘We are not going to taste your dish’ to which the latter replied ‘So are you going to select me without tasting my dish?’ and this left everyone in splits. Further, Garima asked Gurkirat ‘Tell me how badly you want this apron?’ and he said ‘Jaan lelo but apron dedo.’ After this fun session, the judges kept Gurkirat and Nazia on standby and wished good luck to other contestants.

2nd round begins

As the 2nd round started, the judges asked the contestants to look behind their chopping boards and there was a mirror. To this Ranveer said, ‘Surprised? Now this is your competition.’ So, the contestants understood their task and started the race to Top 12. They were seen trying their very best to make the best wish. However, the results of 2nd round will be announced tomorrow but it looks like it was a tough completion.

About MasterChef India season 7

MasterChef India season 7, judged by Chefs Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora, and Ranveer Brar, will air from Monday to Friday on Sony TV and Sony LIV at 9 pm.