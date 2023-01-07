MasterChef India 7 Day 5 Highlights: Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora and Ranveer Brar announce the Top 16

MasterChef India is a grand cooking show that offers professional chefs and home cooks a platform to showcase their talent in cooking and helps them make a career in it. After being a massive hit for the last six seasons, MasterChef India season 7 premiered on January 2, and ardent fans loved every bit of the first episode. The seventh season has returned after a hiatus of two years, and it promises a lot more than entertainment. The premiere episode saw several contestants presenting their best dish in front of India's most celebrated chefs, Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora, and Ranveer Brar. In the recent episode, we saw the contestants fighting for their place in the Top 16 and now the chefs have selected the deserving contestants.

Contestants get apron

After serving their best dishes to the chefs, some contestants were able to make their place in the Top 16. Kamaldeep was the first one who got selected in today’s episode as the chefs were impressed with her Korean dish. Up next, Nayanjyoti, Dyoti, and nutritionist Priya were able to land in Top 16. Vineet’s creativity also helped him to win that apron of his name. However, Subhojit was kept on standby.

Emotional housewife

Suvarna impressed the judges with her Thai dish with a touch of Indian tadka. But her story was something that inspired everyone. The homemaker got emotional when she talked about ‘financial independence.’ The contestant said to the judges that ‘I want to make a name for me and my kids so that I don’t have to ask anyone else.’ Later, an emotional Suvarna was seen getting the apron of her name and she couldn’t control her tears.

The Sindhi story

When a Sindhi contestant Deepa presented her dish in front of the chefs, they really praised her presentation. Chef Vikas Khanna was heard saying ‘I remember in the audition round you said ‘We are Sindhis and we belong from everywhere’. Well, I can see that in your dish.’ To this, Chef Ranveer said ‘From now on you will belong to this kitchen’ and gave her the apron.

Yashu’s selection

Yashu’s selection made everyone emotional and he was in tears when the chefs announced his name for Top 16. In his video, Yashu can be seen showing his house and said that due to bad weather conditions, the ceiling of his house was destroyed and now they survive without a ceiling. After getting selected, he promised the chefs to give his best in the show and will also improve the condition of his house. Later, only three aprons were left and so the chefs mutually decided to give it to Sachin.

Standby selection

At last, there were four standby contestants among whom only two were selected. Later, the chefs announced that Gurkirat and Nazia will be going forward. The rest of the contestants were wished luck and they went back with a heavy heart and happy memories.

About MasterChef India season 7

MasterChef India season 7, judged by Chefs Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora, and Ranveer Brar, will air from Monday to Friday on Sony TV and Sony LIV at 9 pm.