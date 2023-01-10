Masterchef India 7 Day 6 highlights: Judges unveil the trophy and announce the 1st challenge; Deets inside

MasterChef India is back with its seventh season and it’s already been a week since it has aired on the television. Well, fans are loving every bit of it as it has returned after a hiatus of two years. The premiere episode saw several contestants presenting their best dish in front of India's most celebrated chefs, Vikas Khanna , Garima Arora, and Ranveer Brar. Last week, we see that India has finally got its Top 16 and the ultimate race has already begun. Now, in today’s episode we see that the chefs have unveiled the trophy and given their first ever challenge to the contestants.

Chefs unveil the trophy

In today’s episode, we see the chefs making a grand entry along with the contestants and congratulating them for being in the Top 16. Just after announcing the first ever challenge of the season, the judges unveiled the Masterchef winning coat and trophy. Seeing that, the contestants get super excited and motivated for their journey.

First challenge

As it was the first day of the Top 16 contestants in the kitchen so the judges gave them their first ever challenge. The task was about strengths and weaknesses. There were two ingredients presented in front of the contestants, one was their most favourite ingredient and the other one was the least favourite. Now, the challenge was to make a dish using both the ingredients. After hearing the challenge, the contestants got a little scared and gave their very best to present their unique dish.

Chefs' brutally honest reviews

The contestants got one hour time to make the dishes and after it was over, the judges tasted them. As every contestant made a unique dish with their respective ingredients, but not every dish made it to the top. Some were loved by the chefs while some were disliked by them and they gave their opinion about how to improve it.

Already a winner quality

One of the contestants Kamaldeep really impressed the chefs with her dish and they already gave her the winner tag. Chef Vikas Khanna said ‘Your name should be Kamaaaal-deep after this dish.’ Pointing towards Kamaldeep, Chef Ranveer Brar said, ‘All of them should take you as the no. 1 contender.’ On the other hand, Gurkirat’s dish was little uncooked and the judges simply said that they are not going to taste it. However, he apologised to them and said that such a mistake won’t happen again.

Safe from elimination

After the challenge was over, the chefs announced the name of two contestants who made it to the gallery and were safe from this week’s elimination. Announcing Nayanjyoti’s dish as the best dish of the day, there was a tie between Kamaldeep and Nazia. The chefs then chose Nazia and she was the second one who got saved this week. Now, rest of the contestants will compete in the next round to get saved from elimination.

About Masterchef India 7

MasterChef India season 7, judged by Chefs Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora, and Ranveer Brar, will air from Monday to Friday on Sony TV and Sony LIV at 9 pm.