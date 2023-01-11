MasterChef India 7 Day 7 Highlights: From Chef Garima Arora’s challenge to inspiring journey; What you missed

MasterChef India is back with its seventh season and it’s already been a week since it has aired on the television and ardent fans are loving every bit of it as it has returned after a hiatus of two years. The premiere episode saw several contestants presenting their best dish in front of India's most celebrated chefs, Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora, and Ranveer Brar . Last week, we see that India has finally got its Top 16 and the ultimate race has already begun. In today’s episode we see the contestants getting challenged by one of the chefs and her inspiring story turns everyone emotional.

Chef Garima challenges the contestants

In today’s episode, we see Chef Garima Arora was dressed up in her original attire and presented her culinary skills. She made a dish that is seen in her Michelin-starred restaurant in Bangkok. She asked the contestants to make a pan-Asian dish but the twist was to make it with the Indian ingredients. However, all the contestants have to perform the challenge but the chefs will only taste the dishes of 8 contestants from which 2 will be saved this week.

Contestants gear up for the challenge

As soon as the contestants heard the challenge, their face expressions suddenly changed and it was quite evident that they were not prepared for this but that’s how Masterchef’s kitchen is. The chefs gave 1 hour to the contestants to prepare the dish and also gave them 5 minutes to pick out ingredients from the pantry. Everyone was quick to analyse the situation and without wasting a single minute they started preparing their respective dishes.

Garima’s inspiring journey

During the episode, we see Garima sharing her struggle story with everyone which made Kamaldeep and Suvarna teary-eyed. The former said that her father has always motivated her to do something big and that is why she has reached at such a position.The chef further said that if she can become financially independent then there’s nothing that can stop either Kamaldeep or Suvarna or anyone. For the unversed, Garima is the first-ever female judge of MasterChef India.

Baa compliments Garima’s attitude

In one of the segments of the episode, we can see the senior most contestant Urmila Baa was struggling with a noodle making machine and she asks Gurkirat to help her. As the time was less, so chef Garima asked the latter to concentrate on his dish and she helped Baa. Impressed by her down-to earth behaviour, Baa was quoted saying ‘It was a pleasure for me that such a big chef is helping me and even after achieving such a position she has no attitude at all.’

Judges select the dishes

After the time was over, judges selected 8 dishes and tasted them. The dishes were presented by Shanta, Suvarna, Kamaldeep, Priyanka, Deepa, Aruna, Sachin and Avinash. The round ended with Suvarna and Aruna’s dishes being the dish of the day and both of them were saved from this week’s elimination.

Upcoming episode

In the next episode, we will see the remaining contestants will be divided into 3 teams. The chefs asks them to make a four meal course and whichever team wins will be saved from the elimination. Well, it would be interesting to see the first-ever group challenge of this season.

About Masterchef India 7

MasterChef India season 7, judged by Chefs Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora, and Ranveer Brar, will air from Monday to Friday on Sony TV and Sony LIV at 9 pm.